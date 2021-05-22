Triple-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)
|11
|5
|.688
|—
|Iowa (Chicago Cubs)
|9
|6
|.600
|1½
|Omaha (Kansas City)
|9
|7
|.533
|2
|Columbus (Cleveland)
|8
|8
|.500
|3
|Toledo (Detroit)
|6
|10
|.375
|5
|St. Paul (Minnesota)
|6
|11
|.353
|5½
|Louisville (Cincinnati)
|4
|12
|.250
|7
|Northeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees)
|13
|4
|.765
|—
|Buffalo (Toronto)
|11
|6
|.647
|2
|Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)
|10
|7
|.588
|3
|Worcester (Boston)
|10
|7
|.588
|3
|Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)
|4
|13
|.235
|9
|Rochester (Washington)
|3
|14
|.176
|10
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Jacksonville (Miami)
|13
|4
|.765
|—
|Nashville (Milwaukee)
|11
|5
|.688
|1½
|Durham (Tampa Bay)
|11
|6
|.647
|2
|Gwinnett (Atlanta)
|9
|8
|.529
|4
|Memphis (St. Louis)
|8
|9
|.471
|5
|Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)
|7
|10
|.412
|6
|Norfolk (Baltimore)
|3
|14
|.176
|10
Buffalo 6, Worcester 4
Lehigh Valley 8, Syracuse 4
Durham 3, Charlotte 2
Toledo 3, Columbus 2
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 6, Rochester 3
Jacksonville 1, Norfolk 0
Nashville 3, Gwinnett 2
Indianapolis 6, St. Paul 4, 10 innings
Iowa 9, Omaha 8
Memphis 4, Louisville 3
Worcester 7, Buffalo 4
Columbus 5, Toledo 3
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 9, Rochester 8
Syracuse 9, Lehigh Valley 8
Durham 8, Charlotte 7
Jacksonville 8, Norfolk 1
Memphis 3, Louisville 2, 10 innings
Nashville 2, Gwinnett 1
Indianapolis 5, St. Paul 1
Omaha at Iowa, 8:08 p.m.
Buffalo at Worcester, 1:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Syracuse, 1:05 p.m.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Rochester, 1:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Norfolk, 1:05 p.m.
Columbus at Toledo, 2:05 p.m.
Omaha at Iowa, 2:08 p.m.
Indianapolis at St. Paul, 3:05 p.m.
Gwinnett at Nashville, 3:05 p.m.
Louisville at Memphis, 3:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Durham, 5:05 p.m.
Toledo at Louisville, 6:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Scranton/Wilkes Barre, 6:35 p.m.
Charlotte at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m.
Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Worcester at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Durham at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.
Memphis at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.
Nashville at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.
Indianapolis at Omaha, 7:35 p.m.
St. Paul at Iowa, 7:38 p.m.
