Sports News

Triple-A East Glance

By The Associated Press
May 22, 2021 11:44 pm
1 min read
      
All Times EDT
Midwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 11 5 .688
Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 9 6 .600
Omaha (Kansas City) 9 7 .533 2
Columbus (Cleveland) 8 8 .500 3
Toledo (Detroit) 6 10 .375 5
St. Paul (Minnesota) 6 11 .353
Louisville (Cincinnati) 4 12 .250 7
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 13 4 .765
Buffalo (Toronto) 11 6 .647 2
Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 10 7 .588 3
Worcester (Boston) 10 7 .588 3
Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 4 13 .235 9
Rochester (Washington) 3 14 .176 10
Southeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Jacksonville (Miami) 13 4 .765
Nashville (Milwaukee) 11 5 .688
Durham (Tampa Bay) 11 6 .647 2
Gwinnett (Atlanta) 9 8 .529 4
Memphis (St. Louis) 8 9 .471 5
Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 7 10 .412 6
Norfolk (Baltimore) 3 14 .176 10

___

Friday’s Games

Buffalo 6, Worcester 4

Lehigh Valley 8, Syracuse 4

Durham 3, Charlotte 2

Toledo 3, Columbus 2

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 6, Rochester 3

Jacksonville 1, Norfolk 0

Nashville 3, Gwinnett 2

Indianapolis 6, St. Paul 4, 10 innings

Iowa 9, Omaha 8

Memphis 4, Louisville 3

Saturday’s Games

Worcester 7, Buffalo 4

Columbus 5, Toledo 3

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 9, Rochester 8

Syracuse 9, Lehigh Valley 8

Durham 8, Charlotte 7

Jacksonville 8, Norfolk 1

Memphis 3, Louisville 2, 10 innings

Nashville 2, Gwinnett 1

Indianapolis 5, St. Paul 1

Omaha at Iowa, 8:08 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Buffalo at Worcester, 1:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Syracuse, 1:05 p.m.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Rochester, 1:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Norfolk, 1:05 p.m.

Columbus at Toledo, 2:05 p.m.

Omaha at Iowa, 2:08 p.m.

Indianapolis at St. Paul, 3:05 p.m.

Gwinnett at Nashville, 3:05 p.m.

Louisville at Memphis, 3:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Durham, 5:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Toledo at Louisville, 6:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Scranton/Wilkes Barre, 6:35 p.m.

Charlotte at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Worcester at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Durham at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.

Memphis at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.

Nashville at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.

Indianapolis at Omaha, 7:35 p.m.

St. Paul at Iowa, 7:38 p.m.

