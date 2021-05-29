Trending:
Triple-A East Glance

By The Associated Press
May 29, 2021
1 min read
      
All Times EDT
Midwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Omaha (Kansas City) 15 7 .682
St. Paul (Minnesota) 12 11 .522
Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 11 11 .500 4
Toledo (Detroit) 10 12 .455 5
Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 9 12 .429
Columbus (Cleveland) 8 14 .364 7
Louisville (Cincinnati) 7 15 .318 8
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 16 6 .727
Worcester (Boston) 14 9 .609
Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 13 10 .565
Buffalo (Toronto) 12 10 .545 4
Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 7 16 .304
Rochester (Washington) 6 16 .261 10½
Southeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Nashville (Milwaukee) 17 5 .773
Durham (Tampa Bay) 17 6 .739 ½
Gwinnett (Atlanta) 13 10 .565
Jacksonville (Miami) 13 10 .565
Memphis (St. Louis) 9 14 .391
Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 8 14 .364 9
Norfolk (Baltimore) 7 15 .318 10

___

Friday’s Games

Buffalo at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, ppd.

Louisville 6, Toledo 4

Syracuse at Rochester, ppd.

Charlotte 17, Norfolk 5

Worcester at Lehigh Valley, ppd.

Durham 9, Jacksonville 1

Gwinnett 8, Memphis 2, 6 innings

Nashville 13, Columbus 9

Omaha 3, Indianapolis 0

St. Paul 4, Iowa 0

Saturday’s Games

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 3, Buffalo 2, game 1

Worcester 4, Lehigh Valley 2, game 1

Worcester 4, Lehigh Valley 2, game 2

Syracuse 10, Rochester 1, game 1

Syracuse 2, Rochester 0, game 2

Memphis 8, Gwinnett 3

Durham 8, Jacksonville 1

Toledo 4, Louisville 3

Charlotte at Norfolk, ppd.

Nashville 8, Columbus 3

Omaha 6, Indianapolis 2

St. Paul 6, Iowa 5

Sunday’s Games

Buffalo at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 1:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Norfolk, 1:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 1:05 p.m.

Memphis at Gwinnett, 1:05 p.m.

Indianapolis at Omaha, 2:05 p.m.

Nashville at Columbus, 2:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Iowa, 2:08 p.m.

Durham at Jacksonville, 3:05 p.m.

Toledo at Louisville, 6:30 p.m.

Worcester at Lehigh Valley, 6:35 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

Rochester at Worcester, 6:35 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Scranton W/B, 6:35 p.m.

Norfolk at Durham, 6:35 p.m.

St. Paul at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.

Columbus at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.

Jacksonfille at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Buffalo, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Omaha,8:05 p.m.

Toledo at Memphis, 8:10 p.m.

