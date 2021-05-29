Triple-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Omaha (Kansas City)
|15
|7
|.682
|—
|St. Paul (Minnesota)
|12
|11
|.522
|3½
|Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)
|11
|11
|.500
|4
|Toledo (Detroit)
|10
|12
|.455
|5
|Iowa (Chicago Cubs)
|9
|12
|.429
|5½
|Columbus (Cleveland)
|8
|14
|.364
|7
|Louisville (Cincinnati)
|7
|15
|.318
|8
|Northeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees)
|16
|6
|.727
|—
|Worcester (Boston)
|14
|9
|.609
|2½
|Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)
|13
|10
|.565
|3½
|Buffalo (Toronto)
|12
|10
|.545
|4
|Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)
|7
|16
|.304
|9½
|Rochester (Washington)
|6
|16
|.261
|10½
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Nashville (Milwaukee)
|17
|5
|.773
|—
|Durham (Tampa Bay)
|17
|6
|.739
|½
|Gwinnett (Atlanta)
|13
|10
|.565
|4½
|Jacksonville (Miami)
|13
|10
|.565
|4½
|Memphis (St. Louis)
|9
|14
|.391
|8½
|Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)
|8
|14
|.364
|9
|Norfolk (Baltimore)
|7
|15
|.318
|10
Buffalo at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, ppd.
Louisville 6, Toledo 4
Syracuse at Rochester, ppd.
Charlotte 17, Norfolk 5
Worcester at Lehigh Valley, ppd.
Durham 9, Jacksonville 1
Gwinnett 8, Memphis 2, 6 innings
Nashville 13, Columbus 9
Omaha 3, Indianapolis 0
St. Paul 4, Iowa 0
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 3, Buffalo 2, game 1
Worcester 4, Lehigh Valley 2, game 1
Worcester 4, Lehigh Valley 2, game 2
Syracuse 10, Rochester 1, game 1
Syracuse 2, Rochester 0, game 2
Memphis 8, Gwinnett 3
Durham 8, Jacksonville 1
Toledo 4, Louisville 3
Charlotte at Norfolk, ppd.
Nashville 8, Columbus 3
Omaha 6, Indianapolis 2
St. Paul 6, Iowa 5
Buffalo at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 1:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Norfolk, 1:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Rochester, 1:05 p.m.
Memphis at Gwinnett, 1:05 p.m.
Indianapolis at Omaha, 2:05 p.m.
Nashville at Columbus, 2:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Iowa, 2:08 p.m.
Durham at Jacksonville, 3:05 p.m.
Toledo at Louisville, 6:30 p.m.
Worcester at Lehigh Valley, 6:35 p.m.
No games scheduled.
Rochester at Worcester, 6:35 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Scranton W/B, 6:35 p.m.
Norfolk at Durham, 6:35 p.m.
St. Paul at Louisville, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.
Columbus at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.
Jacksonfille at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Buffalo, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Omaha,8:05 p.m.
Toledo at Memphis, 8:10 p.m.
