On Air: This Just In!
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Triple-A East Glance

By The Associated Press
May 9, 2021 10:00 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

Midwest Division

W L Pct. GB
Columbus (Cleveland) 4 1 .800 _
Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 3 2 .600 1
Omaha (Kansas City) 3 3 .500 1
St. Paul (Minnesota) 3 3 .500 1
Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 2 3 .400 2
Toledo (Detroit) 2 3 .400 2
Louisville (Cincinnati) 1 4 .200 3

Northeast Division

W L Pct. GB
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 5 1 .833 _
Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 4 1 .800 _
Buffalo (Toronto) 4 2 .667 1
Worcester (Boston) 2 4 .333 3
Rochester (Washington) 1 4 .200 3
Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 1 5 .167 4

Southeast Division

W L Pct. GB
Durham (Tampa Bay) 5 0 1.000 _
Gwinnett (Atlanta) 5 1 .833 _
Jacksonville (Miami) 4 2 .667 1
Nashville (Milwaukee) 3 2 .600 2
Norfolk (Baltimore) 2 4 .333 3
Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 1 5 .167 4
Memphis (St. Louis) 0 5 .000 5

___

Saturday’s Games

Nashville 6, Toledo 1

Worcester 8, Buffalo 6

        Insight by Carahsoft: Explore use cases for edge computing and approaches for taking advantage of it by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 4, Syracuse 2

Lehigh Valley 7, Rochester 2

Norfolk 5, Jacksonville 4, 10 innings

Columbus 6, Louisville 3

Gwinnett 7, Charlotte 3

Durham 15, Memphis 3

St. Paul 8, Omaha 2

Indianapolis at Iowa, 8:08 p.m. (postponed)

        Read more: Sports News

Sunday’s Games

Columbus at Louisville, 1 p.m. (postponed)

Buffalo 4, Worcester 1

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 15, Syracuse 10

Rochester at Lehigh Valley, 1:35 p.m.

Nashville at Toledo, 2:05 p.m. (postponed)

St. Paul 8, Omaha 2

Gwinnett 12, Charlotte 9, 10 innings

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Iowa 2, Indianapolis 0

Durham at Memphis, 3:05 p.m.

Jacksonville 9, Norfolk 7

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Syracuse at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Omaha at Columbus, 6:15 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 6:35 p.m.

Jacksonville at Durham, 6:35 p.m.

Rochester at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.

Toledo at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.

Louisville at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.

Memphis at Nashville, 7:35 p.m.

Iowa at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|4 SDSC GPU Hackathon
5|10 Diversity, Equity & Inclusion in...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Tennessee Veteran receives first-of-its-kind prosthetic leg