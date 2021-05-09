Trending:
Triple-A East Glance

By The Associated Press
May 9, 2021 8:30 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
Midwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Columbus (Cleveland) 4 1 .800
Omaha (Kansas City) 4 2 .667 ½
Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 3 2 .600 1
Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 2 3 .400 2
Toledo (Detroit) 2 3 .400 2
St. Paul (Minnesota) 2 4 .333
Louisville (Cincinnati) 1 4 .200 3
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 5 1 .833
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 5 1 .833
Buffalo (Toronto) 4 2 .667 1
Worcester (Boston) 2 4 .333 3
Rochester (Washington) 1 5 .167 4
Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 1 5 .167 4
Southeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Durham (Tampa Bay) 5 0 1.000
Gwinnett (Atlanta) 5 1 .833 ½
Jacksonville (Miami) 4 2 .667
Nashville (Milwaukee) 3 2 .600 2
Norfolk (Baltimore) 2 4 .333
Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 1 5 .167
Memphis (St. Louis) 0 5 .000 5

___

Saturday’s Games

Nashville 6, Toledo 1

Worcester 8, Buffalo 6

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 4, Syracuse 2

Lehigh Valley 7, Rochester 2

Norfolk 5, Jacksonville 4, 10 innings

Columbus 6, Louisville 3

Gwinnett 7, Charlotte 3

Durham 15, Memphis 3

St. Paul 8, Omaha 2

Indianapolis at Iowa, 8:08 p.m. (postponed)

Sunday’s Games

Columbus at Louisville, 1 p.m. (postponed)

Buffalo 4, Worcester 1

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 15, Syracuse 10

Lehigh Valley 7, Rochester 1, 6 innings

Nashville at Toledo, 2:05 p.m. (postponed)

St. Paul 8, Omaha 2

Gwinnett 12, Charlotte 9, 10 innings

Iowa 2, Indianapolis 0

Durham at Memphis 7, Durham 6, 10 innings

Jacksonville 9, Norfolk 7

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Syracuse at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Omaha at Columbus, 6:15 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 6:35 p.m.

Jacksonville at Durham, 6:35 p.m.

Rochester at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.

Toledo at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.

Louisville at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.

Memphis at Nashville, 7:35 p.m.

Iowa at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

