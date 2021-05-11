Triple-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Columbus (Cleveland)
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Iowa (Chicago Cubs)
|3
|2
|.600
|1½
|Omaha (Kansas City)
|4
|3
|.571
|1½
|Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|Louisville (Cincinnati)
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|St. Paul (Minnesota)
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|Toledo (Detroit)
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|Northeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees)
|6
|1
|.857
|—
|Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)
|5
|2
|.714
|1
|Buffalo (Toronto)
|4
|2
|.667
|1½
|Worcester (Boston)
|3
|4
|.429
|3
|Rochester (Washington)
|1
|5
|.167
|4½
|Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)
|1
|6
|.143
|5
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Durham (Tampa Bay)
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|Gwinnett (Atlanta)
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|Jacksonville (Miami)
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|Nashville (Milwaukee)
|3
|2
|.600
|1
|Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)
|2
|5
|.286
|3
|Norfolk (Baltimore)
|2
|5
|.286
|3
|Memphis (St. Louis)
|1
|5
|.167
|3½
|Saturday’s Games
Nashville 6, Toledo 1
Worcester 8, Buffalo 6
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 4, Syracuse 2
Lehigh Valley 7, Rochester 2
Norfolk 5, Jacksonville 4, 10 innings
Columbus 6, Louisville 3
Gwinnett 7, Charlotte 3
Durham 15, Memphis 3
St. Paul 8, Omaha 2
Indianapolis at Iowa, 8:08 p.m. (postponed)
Columbus at Louisville, 1 p.m. (postponed)
Buffalo 4, Worcester 1
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 15, Syracuse 10
Lehigh Valley 7, Rochester 1, 6 innings
Nashville at Toledo, 2:05 p.m. (postponed)
St. Paul 8, Omaha 2
Gwinnett 12, Charlotte 9, 10 innings
Iowa 2, Indianapolis 0
Durham at Memphis 7, Durham 6, 10 innings
Jacksonville 9, Norfolk 7
No games scheduled
Worcester 8, Syracuse 5
Columbus 2, Omaha 0
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 6, Lehigh Valley 0
Jacksonville 4, Durham 3
Charlotte 6, Norfolk 4
Indianapolis 4, Toledo 3
Louisville 4, Gwinnett 0
Rochester at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Nashville, 7:35 p.m.
Iowa at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
