Triple-A East Glance

By The Associated Press
May 11, 2021 10:44 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
East Division
Midwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Columbus (Cleveland) 5 1 .833
Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 3 2 .600
Omaha (Kansas City) 4 3 .571
Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 3 3 .500 2
Louisville (Cincinnati) 2 4 .333 3
St. Paul (Minnesota) 2 4 .333 3
Toledo (Detroit) 2 4 .333 3
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 6 1 .857
Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 5 2 .714 1
Buffalo (Toronto) 4 3 .571 2
Worcester (Boston) 3 4 .429 3
Rochester (Washington) 2 5 .286 4
Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 1 6 .143 5
Southeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Durham (Tampa Bay) 5 2 .714
Gwinnett (Atlanta) 5 2 .714
Jacksonville (Miami) 5 2 .714
Nashville (Milwaukee) 3 2 .600 1
Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 2 5 .286 3
Norfolk (Baltimore) 2 5 .286 3
Memphis (St. Louis) 1 5 .167
Saturday’s Games

Nashville 6, Toledo 1

Worcester 8, Buffalo 6

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 4, Syracuse 2

Lehigh Valley 7, Rochester 2

Norfolk 5, Jacksonville 4, 10 innings

Columbus 6, Louisville 3

Gwinnett 7, Charlotte 3

Durham 15, Memphis 3

St. Paul 8, Omaha 2

Indianapolis at Iowa, 8:08 p.m. (postponed)

Sunday’s Games

Columbus at Louisville, 1 p.m. (postponed)

Buffalo 4, Worcester 1

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 15, Syracuse 10

Lehigh Valley 7, Rochester 1, 6 innings

Nashville at Toledo, 2:05 p.m. (postponed)

St. Paul 8, Omaha 2

Gwinnett 12, Charlotte 9, 10 innings

Iowa 2, Indianapolis 0

Durham at Memphis 7, Durham 6, 10 innings

Jacksonville 9, Norfolk 7

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Worcester 8, Syracuse 5

Columbus 2, Omaha 0

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 6, Lehigh Valley 0

Jacksonville 4, Durham 3

Charlotte 6, Norfolk 4

Indianapolis 4, Toledo 3

Louisville 4, Gwinnett 0

Rochester 6, Buffalo 3

Memphis at Nashville, 7:35 p.m.

Iowa at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

