Triple-A East Glance

|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Columbus (Cleveland)
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Iowa (Chicago Cubs)
|4
|2
|.667
|1
|Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)
|4
|3
|.571
|1½
|Omaha (Kansas City)
|4
|3
|.571
|1½
|Louisville (Cincinnati)
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|St. Paul (Minnesota)
|2
|5
|.286
|3½
|Toledo (Detroit)
|2
|5
|.286
|3½
|Northeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees)
|6
|1
|.857
|—
|Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)
|5
|2
|.714
|1
|Buffalo (Toronto)
|4
|3
|.571
|2
|Worcester (Boston)
|3
|4
|.429
|3
|Rochester (Washington)
|2
|5
|.286
|4
|Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)
|1
|6
|.143
|5
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Durham (Tampa Bay)
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|Gwinnett (Atlanta)
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|Jacksonville (Miami)
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|Nashville (Milwaukee)
|3
|3
|.500
|1½
|Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)
|2
|5
|.286
|3
|Memphis (St. Louis)
|2
|5
|.286
|3
|Norfolk (Baltimore)
|2
|5
|.286
|3
Worcester 8, Syracuse 5
Columbus 2, Omaha 0
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 6, Lehigh Valley 0
Jacksonville 4, Durham 3
Charlotte 6, Norfolk 4
Indianapolis 4, Toledo 3
Louisville 4, Gwinnett 0
Rochester 6, Buffalo 3
Memphis 18, Nashville 6
Iowa 11, St. Paul 1
Indianapolis 5, Toledo 3
Omaha at Columbus, 6:15 p.m.
Syracuse at Worcester, 6:35 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 6:35 p.m.
Rochester at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Norfolk at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.
Louisville at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.
Memphis at Nashvile, 7:35 p.m.
Iowa at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Durham, ppd.
Omaha at Columbus, 12:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Durham, 2, 5:30 p.m.
Syracuse at Worcester, 6:35 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 6:35 p.m.
Rochester at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Norfolk at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.
Toledo at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.
Louisville at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.
Memphis at Nashvile, 7:35 p.m.
Iowa at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Worcester, 6:35 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 6:35 p.m.
Jacksonville at Durham, 6:35 p.m.
Rochester at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Norfolk at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.
Toledo at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.
Louisville at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.
Omaha at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.
Memphis at Nashvile, 7:35 p.m.
Iowa at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
