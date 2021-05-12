Trending:
Sports News

Triple-A East Glance

By The Associated Press
May 12, 2021 6:28 pm
1 min read
      
All Times EDT
Midwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Columbus (Cleveland) 5 1 .833
Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 4 2 .667 1
Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 4 3 .571
Omaha (Kansas City) 4 3 .571
Louisville (Cincinnati) 2 4 .333 3
St. Paul (Minnesota) 2 5 .286
Toledo (Detroit) 2 5 .286
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 6 1 .857
Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 5 2 .714 1
Buffalo (Toronto) 4 3 .571 2
Worcester (Boston) 3 4 .429 3
Rochester (Washington) 2 5 .286 4
Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 1 6 .143 5
Southeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Durham (Tampa Bay) 5 2 .714
Gwinnett (Atlanta) 5 2 .714
Jacksonville (Miami) 5 2 .714
Nashville (Milwaukee) 3 3 .500
Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 2 5 .286 3
Memphis (St. Louis) 2 5 .286 3
Norfolk (Baltimore) 2 5 .286 3

___

Tuesday’s Games

Worcester 8, Syracuse 5

Columbus 2, Omaha 0

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 6, Lehigh Valley 0

Jacksonville 4, Durham 3

Charlotte 6, Norfolk 4

Indianapolis 4, Toledo 3

Louisville 4, Gwinnett 0

Rochester 6, Buffalo 3

Memphis 18, Nashville 6

Iowa 11, St. Paul 1

Wednesday’s Games

Indianapolis 5, Toledo 3

Omaha at Columbus, 6:15 p.m.

Syracuse at Worcester, 6:35 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 6:35 p.m.

Rochester at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.

Louisville at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.

Memphis at Nashvile, 7:35 p.m.

Iowa at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Durham, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Omaha at Columbus, 12:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Durham, 2, 5:30 p.m.

Syracuse at Worcester, 6:35 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 6:35 p.m.

Rochester at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.

Toledo at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.

Louisville at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.

Memphis at Nashvile, 7:35 p.m.

Iowa at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s games

Syracuse at Worcester, 6:35 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 6:35 p.m.

Jacksonville at Durham, 6:35 p.m.

Rochester at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.

Toledo at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.

Louisville at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.

Omaha at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.

Memphis at Nashvile, 7:35 p.m.

Iowa at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

