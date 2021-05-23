Trending:
Sports News

Triple-A West Glance

By The Associated Press
May 23, 2021 9:05 pm
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land (Houston) 9 5 .643
Round Rock (Texas) 10 6 .625
El Paso (San Diego) 8 6 .571 1
Albuquerque (Colorado) 5 11 .312 5
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 4 12 .250 6
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Reno (Arizona) 12 4 .750
Las Vegas (Oakland) 8 8 .500 4
Tacoma (Seattle) 8 8 .500 4
Sacramento (San Francisco) 7 9 .438 5
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 7 9 .438 5

___

Saturday’s Games

El Paso at Sugarland, 7:05 p.m., ppd.

Tacoma 9, Round Rock 5

Albuquerque 7, Oklahoma City 6

Sacramento 4, Reno 3

Salt Lake 11, Las Vegas 5

Sunday’s Games

Salt Lake 5, Las Vegas 0

Albuquerque 11, Oklahoma City 10

Reno 7, Sacramento 3

Tacoma 7, Round Rock 6

Salt Lake 5, Las Vegas 0

El Paso at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

El Paso at Sugar Land, 5:05 p.m., 1st game

El Paso at Sugar Land, TBD, 2nd game

Oklahoma City at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Round Rock at Tacoma, 9:05 p.m.

Reno at Sacramento, 9:35 p.m.

Salt Lake at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Oklahoma City at Albuquerque, 2:05 p.m.

Reno at Sacramento, 3:05 p.m.

El Paso at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Tacoma, 9:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

