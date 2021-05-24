Triple-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|10
|5
|.667
|—
|Round Rock (Texas)
|10
|6
|.625
|½
|El Paso (San Diego)
|8
|6
|.571
|1
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|5
|11
|.312
|5
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|4
|12
|.250
|6
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reno (Arizona)
|12
|4
|.750
|—
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|8
|8
|.500
|4
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|8
|8
|.500
|4
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|7
|9
|.438
|5
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|7
|9
|.438
|5
Salt Lake 5, Las Vegas 0
Albuquerque 11, Oklahoma City 10
Reno 7, Sacramento 3
Tacoma 7, Round Rock 6
Sugar Land 7, El Paso 2
El Paso at Sugar Land, 5:05 p.m., 1st game
El Paso at Sugar Land, TBD, 2nd game
Oklahoma City at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Round Rock at Tacoma, 9:05 p.m.
Reno at Sacramento, 9:35 p.m.
Salt Lake at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Albuquerque, 2:05 p.m.
Reno at Sacramento, 3:05 p.m.
El Paso at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Round Rock at Tacoma, 9:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Round Rock at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Oklahoma City at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Sacramento, 9:35 p.m.
Tacoma at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
