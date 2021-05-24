On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Triple-A West Glance

By The Associated Press
May 24, 2021 11:42 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land (Houston) 11 5 .688
Round Rock (Texas) 10 6 .625 1
El Paso (San Diego) 8 8 .500 3
Albuquerque (Colorado) 6 11 .353
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 4 13 .235
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Reno (Arizona) 12 4 .750
Las Vegas (Oakland) 8 8 .500 4
Tacoma (Seattle) 8 8 .500 4
Sacramento (San Francisco) 7 9 .438 5
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 7 9 .438 5

___

Sunday’s Games

Salt Lake 5, Las Vegas 0

Albuquerque 11, Oklahoma City 10

Reno 7, Sacramento 3

        Insight by Axonius: Experts from FEMA, CBP and CISA will explore possible strategies for dealing with cyber assets in this free webinar.

Tacoma 7, Round Rock 6

Salt Lake 5, Las Vegas 0

Sugar Land 7, El Paso 2

Monday’s Games

Sugar Land 7, El Paso 2

Albuquerque 9, Oklahoma City 2

Round Rock at Tacoma, 9:05 p.m.

Reno at Sacramento, 9:35 p.m.

Salt Lake at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Tuesday’s Games

Oklahoma City at Albuquerque, 2:05 p.m.

Reno at Sacramento, 3:05 p.m.

El Paso at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Tacoma, 9:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Round Rock at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Oklahoma City at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Sacramento, 9:35 p.m.

Tacoma at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|24 ARPA-E Energy Innovation Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Secretary of State Blinken takes an aerial tour of Ice Cap and Fjords