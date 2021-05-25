Triple-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|11
|5
|.688
|—
|Round Rock (Texas)
|10
|7
|.588
|1½
|El Paso (San Diego)
|8
|8
|.500
|3
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|6
|12
|.333
|6
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|5
|13
|.278
|7
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reno (Arizona)
|13
|5
|.722
|—
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|9
|8
|.529
|3½
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|8
|9
|.471
|4½
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|8
|9
|.471
|4½
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|8
|10
|.444
|5
___
Sugar Land 7, El Paso 2
Albuquerque 9, Oklahoma City 2
Tacoma 7, Round Rock 3
Sacramento 14, Reno 3
Salt Lake 8, Las Vegas 5
Oklahoma City 12, Albuquerque 0
Reno 6, Sacramento 4
El Paso at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Round Rock at Tacoma, 9:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Round Rock at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Oklahoma City at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Sacramento, 9:35 p.m.
Tacoma at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Round Rock at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Oklahoma City at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.
Tacoma at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
Las Vegas at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.
