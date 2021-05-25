Trending:
Sports News

Triple-A West Glance

By The Associated Press
May 25, 2021 8:24 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land (Houston) 11 5 .688
Round Rock (Texas) 10 7 .588
El Paso (San Diego) 8 8 .500 3
Albuquerque (Colorado) 6 12 .333 6
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 5 13 .278 7
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Reno (Arizona) 13 5 .722
Tacoma (Seattle) 9 8 .529
Las Vegas (Oakland) 8 9 .471
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 8 9 .471
Sacramento (San Francisco) 8 10 .444 5

___

Monday’s Games

Sugar Land 7, El Paso 2

Albuquerque 9, Oklahoma City 2

Tacoma 7, Round Rock 3

Sacramento 14, Reno 3

Salt Lake 8, Las Vegas 5

Tuesday’s Games

Oklahoma City 12, Albuquerque 0

Reno 6, Sacramento 4

El Paso at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Tacoma, 9:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Oklahoma City at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Sacramento, 9:35 p.m.

Tacoma at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Oklahoma City at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Las Vegas at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.

