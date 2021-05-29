Trending:
Triple-A West Glance

By The Associated Press
May 29, 2021 1:22 am
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land (Houston) 13 6 .684
Round Rock (Texas) 12 8 .600
El Paso (San Diego) 9 10 .474 4
Albuquerque (Colorado) 7 13 .350
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 6 14 .300
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Reno (Arizona) 15 5 .750
Tacoma (Seattle) 10 10 .500 5
Las Vegas (Oakland) 9 11 .450 6
Sacramento (San Francisco) 9 11 .450 6
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 9 11 .450 6

___

Thursday’s Games

Sugar Land 6, Albuquerque 1

Round Rock 4, Salt Lake 2

El Paso 8, Oklahoma City 4

Las Vegas 6, Sacramento 5

Reno 11, Tacoma 4

Friday’s Games

Albuquerque 4, Sugar Land 1

Round Rock 8, Salt Lake 2

Oklahoma City 7, El Paso 3

Reno 8, Tacoma 7, 10 innings

Sacramento 7, Las Vegas 2

Saturday’s Games

Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Reno, 7:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Oklahoma City at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Round Rock at Salt Lake, 3:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Sacramento, 4:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Reno, 4:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at El Paso, 8:05 p.m.

