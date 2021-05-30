Triple-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|14
|6
|.700
|—
|Round Rock (Texas)
|13
|8
|.619
|1½
|El Paso (San Diego)
|9
|11
|.450
|5
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|7
|14
|.333
|7½
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|7
|14
|.333
|7½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reno (Arizona)
|15
|6
|.714
|—
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|11
|10
|.524
|4
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|10
|11
|.476
|5
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|9
|12
|.429
|6
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|9
|12
|.429
|6
___
Albuquerque 4, Sugar Land 1
Round Rock 8, Salt Lake 2
Oklahoma City 7, El Paso 3
Reno 8, Tacoma 7, 10 innings
Sacramento 7, Las Vegas 2
Sugar Land 2, Albuquerque 0
Tacoma 7, Reno 1
Round Rock 9, Salt Lake 6
Oklahoma City 12, El Paso 5
Las Vegas 4, Sacramento 2
Round Rock at Salt Lake, 3:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Sacramento, 4:05 p.m.
Tacoma at Reno, 4:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
Oklahoma City at El Paso, 8:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 3:05 p.m.
Round Rock at Salt Lake, 3:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Sacramento, 4:05 p.m.
Tacoma at Reno, 4:05 p.m.
Oklahoma City at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
