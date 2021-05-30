Trending:
Triple-A West Glance

By The Associated Press
May 30, 2021 11:42 pm
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land (Houston) 15 6 .714
Round Rock (Texas) 14 8 .636
El Paso (San Diego) 9 12 .429 6
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 8 14 .364
Albuquerque (Colorado) 7 15 .318
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Reno (Arizona) 16 6 .727
Las Vegas (Oakland) 11 11 .500 5
Tacoma (Seattle) 11 11 .500 5
Sacramento (San Francisco) 9 13 .409 7
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 9 13 .409 7

___

Saturday’s Games

Sugar Land 2, Albuquerque 0

Tacoma 7, Reno 1

Round Rock 9, Salt Lake 6

Oklahoma City 12, El Paso 5

Las Vegas 4, Sacramento 2

Sunday’s Games

Round Rock 10, Salt Lake 5

Las Vegas 9, Sacramento 5

Reno 7, Tacoma 6

Sugar Land 8, Albuquerque 0

Oklahoma City 20, El Paso 9

Monday’s Games

Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 3:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Salt Lake, 3:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Sacramento, 4:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Reno, 4:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Oklahoma City at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Tacoma at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Las Vegas at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.

