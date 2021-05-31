Triple-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|16
|6
|.727
|—
|Round Rock (Texas)
|15
|8
|.652
|1½
|El Paso (San Diego)
|9
|12
|.429
|6½
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|8
|14
|.364
|8
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|7
|16
|.304
|9½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reno (Arizona)
|16
|7
|.696
|—
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|12
|11
|.522
|4
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|12
|11
|.522
|4
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|9
|14
|.397
|7
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|9
|14
|.397
|7
___
Round Rock 10, Salt Lake 5
Las Vegas 9, Sacramento 5
Reno 7, Tacoma 6
Sugar Land 8, Albuquerque 0
Oklahoma City 20, El Paso 9
Sugar Land 3, Albuquerque 2
Round Rock 8, Salt Lake 6
Las Vegas 11, Sacramento 7
Tacoma 11, Reno 4
Oklahoma City at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Round Rock at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Oklahoma City at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Tacoma at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
Las Vegas at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.
