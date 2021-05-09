Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Triple-A West Glance

By The Associated Press
May 9, 2021 10:00 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct. GB
Albuquerque (Colorado) 0 0 .000 _
El Paso (San Diego) 0 0 .000 _
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 0 0 .000 _
Round Rock (Texas) 0 0 .000 _
Sugar Land (Houston) 0 0 .000 _

West Division

W L Pct. GB
Las Vegas (Oakland) 0 0 .000 _
Reno (Arizona) 0 0 .000 _
Sacramento (San Francisco) 0 0 .000 _
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 0 0 .000 _
Tacoma (Seattle) 0 0 .000 _

___

Saturday’s Games

Tacoma 9, El Paso 4

Round Rock 6, Oklahoma City 5

        Insight by ThunderCat Technology and Dell Technologies: NOAA and Navy will describe how to create an AI-ready infrastructure in this free webinar.

Reno 6, Salt Lake 5

Sugar Land 15, Albuquerque 1

Las Vegas 11, Sacramento 10, 10 innings

Sunday’s Games

Round Rock 6, Oklahoma City 3

Reno 8, Salt Lake 3

Las Vegas 6, Sacramento 3

Albuquerque 6, Sugar Land 4

El Paso 5, Tacoma 1

        Read more: Sports News

Monday’s Games

Oklahoma City at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Reno at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

El Paso at Tacoma, 9:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Oklahoma City at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.

Reno at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Sugar Land at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

El Paso at Tacoma, 9:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|4 SDSC GPU Hackathon
5|10 Diversity, Equity & Inclusion in...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Tennessee Veteran receives first-of-its-kind prosthetic leg