Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Triple-A West Glance

By The Associated Press
May 9, 2021 8:30 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Round Rock (Texas) 4 0 1.000
Sugar Land (Houston) 3 1 .700 1
El Paso (San Diego) 2 2 .500 2
Albuquerque (Colorado) 1 3 .250 3
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 0 4 .000 4
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Reno (Arizona) 4 0 1.000
Las Vegas (Oakland) 2 2 .500 2
Sacramento (San Francisco) 2 2 .500 2
Tacoma (Seattle) 2 2 .500 2
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 0 4 .000 4

___

Saturday’s Games

Tacoma 9, El Paso 4

Round Rock 6, Oklahoma City 5

Reno 6, Salt Lake 5

        Insight by ThunderCat Technology and Dell Technologies: NOAA and Navy will describe how to create an AI-ready infrastructure in this free webinar.

Sugar Land 15, Albuquerque 1

Las Vegas 11, Sacramento 10, 10 innings

Sunday’s Games

Round Rock 6, Oklahoma City 3

Reno 8, Salt Lake 3

Las Vegas 6, Sacramento 3

Albuquerque 6, Sugar Land 4

El Paso 5, Tacoma 1

Monday’s Games

Oklahoma City at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Reno at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

El Paso at Tacoma, 9:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Game

Oklahoma City at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.

Reno at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

El Paso at Tacoma, 9:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|4 SDSC GPU Hackathon
5|10 Diversity, Equity & Inclusion in...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Tennessee Veteran receives first-of-its-kind prosthetic leg