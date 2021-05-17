Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Triple-A West Glance

By The Associated Press
May 17, 2021 8:24 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
El Paso (San Diego) 7 3 .700
Round Rock (Texas) 7 3 .700
Sugar Land (Houston) 7 3 .700
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 2 8 .200 5
Albuquerque (Colorado) 1 9 .100 6
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Reno (Arizona) 8 2 .800
Las Vegas (Oakland) 5 5 .500 3
Sacramento (San Francisco) 5 5 .500 3
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 4 6 .400 4
Tacoma (Seattle) 4 6 .400 4

___

Sunday’s Games

Sugar Land at Round Rock, ppd

Salt Lake 8, Tacoma 7

Oklahoma City 7, Sacramento 5

        Insight by CyberArk: Learn how the CDC is using the least-privilege model to limit how much damage hackers can do in federal networks in this free webinar.

El Paso 6, Albuquerque 1

Las Vegas 4, Reno 1

Monday’s Games

Round Rock 6, Sugar Land 4

Sugar Land at Round Rock, Game 2

Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Albuquerque at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Las Vegas at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Tuesday’s Games

Las Vegas at Reno, 3:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Albuquerque at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

<

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|12 Chief Data Officers Digital Roundtable
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US and Canadian Army soldiers dismount Black Hawk during joint training in Latvia