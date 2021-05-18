Trending:
Triple-A West Glance

By The Associated Press
May 18, 2021 12:52 am
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Round Rock (Texas) 8 3 .727
El Paso (San Diego) 8 3 .727
Sugar Land (Houston) 7 4 .636 1
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 3 8 .273 5
Albuquerque (Colorado) 1 10 .091 7
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Reno (Arizona) 8 2 .800
Las Vegas (Oakland) 6 5 .545 2
Sacramento (San Francisco) 5 6 .455 3
Tacoma (Seattle) 5 6 .455 3
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 4 7 .364 4

___

Sunday’s Games

Sugar Land at Round Rock, ppd

Salt Lake 8, Tacoma 7

Oklahoma City 7, Sacramento 5

El Paso 6, Albuquerque 1

Las Vegas 4, Reno 1

Monday’s Games

Round Rock 6, Sugar Land 4

Round Rock 5, Sugar Land 4

Oklahoma City 7, Sacramento 6

Tacoma 7, Salt Lake 3

El Paso 9, Albuquerque 3

Las Vegas 8, Reno 2

Tuesday’s Games

Las Vegas at Reno, 3:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Albuquerque at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

