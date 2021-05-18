Triple-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Round Rock (Texas)
|8
|3
|.727
|—
|El Paso (San Diego)
|8
|3
|.727
|—
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|7
|4
|.636
|1
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|3
|8
|.273
|5
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|1
|10
|.091
|7
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reno (Arizona)
|9
|3
|.750
|—
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|6
|6
|.500
|3
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|5
|6
|.455
|3½
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|5
|6
|.455
|3½
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|4
|7
|.364
|4½
Round Rock 6, Sugar Land 4
Round Rock 5, Sugar Land 4
Oklahoma City 7, Sacramento 6
Tacoma 7, Salt Lake 3
El Paso 9, Albuquerque 3
Las Vegas 8, Reno 2
Reno 18, Las Vegas 3
Sugar Land at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.
Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Tacoma at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Albuquerque at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
No games scheduled
El Paso at Sugarland, 8:05 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Reno at Sacramento, 9:35 p.m.
Round Rock at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
