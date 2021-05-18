Trending:
Triple-A West Glance

By The Associated Press
May 18, 2021 6:47 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Round Rock (Texas) 8 3 .727
El Paso (San Diego) 8 3 .727
Sugar Land (Houston) 7 4 .636 1
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 3 8 .273 5
Albuquerque (Colorado) 1 10 .091 7
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Reno (Arizona) 9 3 .750
Las Vegas (Oakland) 6 6 .500 3
Sacramento (San Francisco) 5 6 .455
Tacoma (Seattle) 5 6 .455
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 4 7 .364

___

Monday’s Games

Round Rock 6, Sugar Land 4

Round Rock 5, Sugar Land 4

Oklahoma City 7, Sacramento 6

Tacoma 7, Salt Lake 3

El Paso 9, Albuquerque 3

Las Vegas 8, Reno 2

Tuesday’s Games

Reno 18, Las Vegas 3

Sugar Land at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Albuquerque at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

El Paso at Sugarland, 8:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Reno at Sacramento, 9:35 p.m.

Round Rock at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

