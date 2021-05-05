Triple-A West Glance

All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|El Paso (San Diego)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Round Rock (Texas)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Reno (Arizona)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
___
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
Oklahoma City at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Reno at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
El Paso at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.
Sacramento at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Oklahoma City at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Reno at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
El Paso at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.
Sacramento at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments