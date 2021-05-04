Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed OF Luis Robert on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Danny Mendick from Charlotte (Triple-A Southeast).

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed INF Nico Hoerner on the 10-day IL. Placed RHPs Jake Arrieta and Dan Winkler on the 10-day IL retroactive to May 3. Recalled LHP Kyle Ryan and RHP Keegan Thompson from Iowa (Triple-A Midwest). Selected the contract of INF Ildemaro Vargas from Iowa (Triple-A Midwest).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled C Keibert Ruiz.

MIAMI MARLINS — Purchased the contract of LHP Rob Zastryzny from Long Island (Atlantic League).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Signed 2B Logan Forsythe, C Christian Kelley and LHP Wade LeBlanc to minor league contracts.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed INF Tommy La Stella on the 10-day IL retroactive to May 3. Recalled INF Jason Vosler from alternate training site. Recalled LHP Conner Menez.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed RHP Jordan Hicks on the 10-day IL retroactive to May 2. Recalled RHP Johan Oviedo from Memphis (Triple-A Southeast).

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Signed F Anderson Varejo to a 10-day contract.

ORLANDO MAGIC — Signed G Sindarius Thornwell to a two-way contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed T Alejandro Villanueva to a two-year contract.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DT Damion Square.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Reassigned G Hunter Miska to the taxi squad.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Reassigned G Kevin Mandolese to Belleville (AHL).

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled C Alex Belzile from Laval (AHL) to the taxi squad.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Reassigned D Jacob Middleton and C Tristen Robins to San Jose (AHL).

East Coast Hockey League

TULSA OILERS — Released G Rob Mattison from EBUG. Acquired G Hayden Stewart and F Robby Jackson. Released F Tyler Kobryn and D Austin McEneny from standard player contracts.

