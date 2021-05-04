On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Tuesday’s Transactions

By The Associated Pressf
May 4, 2021 3:01 pm
1 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed OF Luis Robert on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Danny Mendick from Charlotte (Triple-A Southeast).

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed INF Nico Hoerner on the 10-day IL. Placed RHPs Jake Arrieta and Dan Winkler on the 10-day IL retroactive to May 3. Recalled LHP Kyle Ryan and RHP Keegan Thompson from Iowa (Triple-A Midwest). Selected the contract of INF Ildemaro Vargas from Iowa (Triple-A Midwest).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled C Keibert Ruiz.

MIAMI MARLINS — Purchased the contract of LHP Rob Zastryzny from Long Island (Atlantic League).

        Insight by ServiceNow: IT practitioners provide insight into the low-code, no-code surge that is democratizing transformation in this exclusive executive briefing.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Signed 2B Logan Forsythe, C Christian Kelley and LHP Wade LeBlanc to minor league contracts.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed INF Tommy La Stella on the 10-day IL retroactive to May 3. Recalled INF Jason Vosler from alternate training site. Recalled LHP Conner Menez.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed RHP Jordan Hicks on the 10-day IL retroactive to May 2. Recalled RHP Johan Oviedo from Memphis (Triple-A Southeast).

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Signed F Anderson Varejo to a 10-day contract.

ORLANDO MAGIC — Signed G Sindarius Thornwell to a two-way contract.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed T Alejandro Villanueva to a two-year contract.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DT Damion Square.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Reassigned G Hunter Miska to the taxi squad.

        Read more: Sports News

OTTAWA SENATORS — Reassigned G Kevin Mandolese to Belleville (AHL).

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled C Alex Belzile from Laval (AHL) to the taxi squad.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Reassigned D Jacob Middleton and C Tristen Robins to San Jose (AHL).

East Coast Hockey League

TULSA OILERS — Released G Rob Mattison from EBUG. Acquired G Hayden Stewart and F Robby Jackson. Released F Tyler Kobryn and D Austin McEneny from standard player contracts.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|26 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|3 NAIPE 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NOAA's Ken Graham earns Sammies nomination for leadership during record hurricane season