Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball

NATIONAL BASEBALL HALL OF FAME — Named Jeff Idelson interim president.

American League

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned LHP Jose Suarez to Salt Lake (Triple-A West). Recalled RHP Jaime Barria from Salt Lake. Reassigned outright RHP Felix to Salt Lake. Placed RHP Junior Guerra on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Noe Ramirez.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Activated INF/OF Luis Arraez from the 7-day IL. Optioned INF Nick Gordon to St. Paul (Triple-A Midwest).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Activated INF Luke Voit from the 10-day IL.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Designated 1B Yoshi Tsutsugo for assignment. Optioned LHP Ryan Sherriff to Durham (Triple-A Southeast). Recalled 3B Kevin Padlo from Durham (Triple-A Southeast).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Recalled RHP Jeremy Beasley from Buffalo (Triple-A Northeast). Optioned RHP Nate Pearson to Buffalo (Triple-A Northeast).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled RHP Bryse Wilson from Gwinnett (Triple-A Southeast).

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed CF Jake Marisnick on the 10-day IL. Recalled LHP Brad Wieck from Iowa (Triple-A Midwest). Reassigned RHP Kyle Ryan outright to Iowa (Triple-A East). Acquired OF Trayce Thompson from Chicago.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Reinstated RHP Antonio Senzatela from the IL.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled OF Luke Railey from Oklahoma City (Triple-A East).

MIAMI MARLINS — Reassigned SS Jazz Chisholm and C Jorge Alfaro to Jacksonville (Triple-A East).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed RHP Jordan Zimmermann on the voluntary retired list. Reinstated RHP Brent Suter from the bereavement list. Reassigned INF/OF TimLopes to Nashville (Triple-A East). Reassigned RHP Bobby Wahl to Biloxi (Double-A South). Reassigned 2B Tim Lopes to Nashville.

NEW YORK METS — Placed RHP Jacob deGrom on the 10-day IL retroactive to May 10. Recalled RHP Sean Reid-Foley from Syracuse (Triple-A Northeast).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed Kyle Crick on the 10-day IL. Selected LHP Chasen Shreve from Indianapolis (Triple-A East). Reinstated OF Gregory Polanco from the IL. Designated OF Hunter Owen for assignment.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Recalled RHP Nabil Crismatt and 2B Tucupita Marcano from El Paso (Triple-A West). Selected the contract of OF John Andreoli from El Paso. Placed CF Jorge Mateo on the 10-day IL.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed RHP Carlos Martinez on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Johan Oviedo from Memphis (Triple-A Southeast).

Minor League Baseball Texas League

FRISCO ROUGHRIDERS — Placed INF Sherten Apostel on the 7-day IL retroactive to May 10. Acquired INF Yenci Pena from Arizona (MLB).

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Signed F Gary Clark to a two-way contract.

Women’s National Basketball Association

CONNECTICUT SUN — Waived G Aleah Goodman and F Brianna Fraser.

LAS VEGAS ACES — Waived Fs Lauren Manis and Shakayla Thomas.

MINNESOTA LYNX — Waived G Linnae Harper.

SEATTLE STORM — Waived Fs Natalie Kucowski and Tamera Young.

NEW YORK LIBERTY — Waived G Valerie Higgins.

WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Waived F G’mrice Davis.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Released K Elliott Fry.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Claimed K Chase McLaughlin from New York Jets. Waived K Matthew McCrane.

DENVER BRONCOS — Agreed to terms with OT Ryan Pope.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Waived LB Anthony Butler. Signed DT Antwaun Woods to a one-year contract.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Re-signed OL Andrew Wylie to his one-year tender.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed WR Caleb Scott.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Claimed LS Matt Orzech off waivers from Tennessee.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed OL Will Sherman and WR Tre Nixon to four-year contracts.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed DB Trill Williams.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed DE Calvin Bundage.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with DB Quentin Meeks.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled G Dan Vlader, D Urho Vaakanainen, C Oskar Steen, RW Zach Senyshyn and D Jack Ahcan from Providence (AHL). Recalled Cs Jack Studnicka, Cameron Hughes and Greg McKegg from minor league taxi squad.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Returned D Joey Keane to Carolina (AHL).

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Reassigned LW Ty Lewis to Colorado (AHL) from Utah (ECHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Returned D Kevin Bahl, LW Nolan Foote, D Josh Jacobs, C Ben Street and F Tyce Thompson to Binghamton (AHL).

OTTAWA SENATORS — Returned LW Vitaly Abramov and D Cody Goloubef to Belleville (AHL). Recalled C Logan Brown from Belleville (AHL).

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Returned D Jacob Middleton to San Jose (AHL). Recalled C Tristen Robins from San Jose (AHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Returned LW Pat Maroon from suspension.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled D Mac Hollowell and G Joseph Woll from Toronto (AHL). Returned G Michael Hutchinson, D Timothy Liljegren and RW Stefan Noesen to Toronto (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled C Philippe Maillet from minor league taxi squad.

WINNIPEG JETS — Recalled LW Dominic Toninato from minor league taxi squad.

Minor League Hockey American Hockey League

CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Signed C Cole Fonstad to an amateur tryout contract.

COLORADO EAGLES — Signed D Wyatt McLeod to an amateur tryout contract.

East Coast Hockey League

ECHL — Suspended Orlando’s Luke McInnis for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in a May 10 game against Greenville at Orlando.

ALLEN AMERICANS — Activated D Dominic Cormier from reserve. Placed F Josh Lammon on reserve.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Acquired D Connor Corcoran from Henderson (AHL). Placed D Connor Corcoran on IR.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Returned D Jack Sadek to Ontario (AHL).

INDY FUEL — Activated Fs Cedric lacroix and Spencer Watson from IR. Activated D Ryan Zuhlsdorf from reserve. Placed D Tim Shoup on reserve.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Activated Fs Cole Ully and Jade Miller from reserve. Placed F Darien Craighead and D Connor Moore on reserve. Acquired G Matt Madore as emergency backup goalie (EBUG).

WICHITA NAILERS — Activated F Ryan White from reserve. Placed D Jacob Graves on reserve.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed F Daniel Gazdag to a two-year contract with option for a third and fourth year in exchange for an undisclosed transfer fee.

COLLEGE

HOFSTRA — Named Tom Parotta assistant men’s basketball coach.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.