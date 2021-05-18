Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

NEW YORK YANKEES — Activated INF Rougned Odor from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Albert Abreau to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Sent RHP Taylor Widener to Reno (Triple-A West) on a rehab assignment.

NEW YORK METS — Sent 3B J.D. Davis to Syracuse (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Promoted Kevin Meganck to vice president of football administration, Jim Overdorf to senior advisor to GM/Football Operations, Terrance Gray to assistant director of player personnel, Malik Boyd to senior director of pro scouting, Curtis Rukavina to assistant director of pro scouting/free agency, Chris Marrow to assistant director of pro scouting/team advances, R.J. Webb to pro scout, Tyler Pratt to area scout, Andrea Gasper to player personnel coordinator. Named Evan Weiss football analyst.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed OL Jackson Carman to a four-year contract.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed T James Hudson III.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed OT Casey Tucker.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled RW Brendan Gallagher, D Xavier Ouellet and G Carey Price from Laval (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled Ds Alex Alexeyev and Paul LaDue, RW Brett Leason and C Connor McMichael from Hershey (AHL).

Minor League Hockey American Hockey League

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed D Josh Healey to a contract.

