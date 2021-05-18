Tuesday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
NEW YORK YANKEES — Activated INF Rougned Odor from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Albert Abreau to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East).
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Sent RHP Taylor Widener to Reno (Triple-A West) on a rehab assignment.
NEW YORK METS — Sent 3B J.D. Davis to Syracuse (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Promoted Kevin Meganck to vice president of football administration, Jim Overdorf to senior advisor to GM/Football Operations, Terrance Gray to assistant director of player personnel, Malik Boyd to senior director of pro scouting, Curtis Rukavina to assistant director of pro scouting/free agency, Chris Marrow to assistant director of pro scouting/team advances, R.J. Webb to pro scout, Tyler Pratt to area scout, Andrea Gasper to player personnel coordinator. Named Evan Weiss football analyst.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed OL Jackson Carman to a four-year contract.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed T James Hudson III.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed OT Casey Tucker.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled RW Brendan Gallagher, D Xavier Ouellet and G Carey Price from Laval (AHL).
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled Ds Alex Alexeyev and Paul LaDue, RW Brett Leason and C Connor McMichael from Hershey (AHL).
|Minor League Hockey
|American Hockey League
MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed D Josh Healey to a contract.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments