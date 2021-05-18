Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Selected the contract of INF/OF Stevie Wilkerson from Norfolk (Triple-A East). Designated INF Rio Ruiz for assignment.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Activated RHP Kyle Zimmer from the 10-day IL.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Activated INF Rougned Odor from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Albert Abreau to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed DH Mitch Moreland of the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 15. Recalled OF Luis Barrera from Las Vegas (Triple-A West).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Sent RHP Taylor Widener to Reno (Triple-A West) on a rehab assignment.

CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned LHP Cionel Perez to Louisville (Triple-A East). Recalled LF Mark Payton from Louisville.

MIAMI MARLINS — Recalled RHP Cody Poteet from Jacksonville (Triple-A East). Placed CF Lewis Brinson on the 10-day IL. Sent RHP Elieser Hernandez to Jacksonville on a rehab assignment.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Acitvated OF Christian Yelich from the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Hoby Milner to Nashville (Triple-A East). Sent RHP Eric Yardley to Nashville on a rehab assignment. Transferred RHP Bobby Wahl’s rehab assignment from Biloxi (Double-A South) to Nashville. Returned OF Derek Fisher from rehab assignment in Nashville and he remained on the 10-day IL.

NEW YORK METS — Sent 3B J.D. Davis to Syracuse (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment. Sent RHP Seth Lugo to St. Lucie (Low-A Southeast) on a rehab assignment. Placed CF Kevin Pillar on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of SS Wilfredo Tovar from Syracuse. Designated C Deivy Grullion for assignment.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Activated SS Ronald Torreyes and RHP Archie Bradley from the 10-day IL. Transferred LHP JoJo Romero from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Placed CF Scott Kingery on the 7-day IL, retroactive to May 14. Placed SS Didi Gregorius on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 14.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Activated RHP Daniel Ponce de Leon and 1B/OF John Nogowski from the 10-day IL. Placed OF Tyler O’Neill on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 17. Optioned RHP Junior Fernandez to Memphis (Triple-A East).

Minor League Baseball Atlantic League

LEXINGTON LEGENDS — Named Brandon Phillips member of the ownership group.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Promoted Kevin Meganck to vice president of football administration, Jim Overdorf to senior advisor to GM/Football Operations, Terrance Gray to assistant director of player personnel, Malik Boyd to senior director of pro scouting, Curtis Rukavina to assistant director of pro scouting/free agency, Chris Marrow to assistant director of pro scouting/team advances, R.J. Webb to pro scout, Tyler Pratt to area scout, Andrea Gasper to player personnel coordinator. Named Evan Weiss football analyst.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed LB Julian Stanford.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed OL Jackson Carman to a four-year contract.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed T James Hudson III.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed LB Jordan Smith.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed OT Casey Tucker.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed OT Dan Moore and LB Buddy Johnson.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled RW Brendan Gallagher, D Xavier Ouellet and G Carey Price from Laval (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled F Philip Tomasino from Chicago (AHL).

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Recalled G Arturs Silovs from taxi squad.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled Ds Alex Alexeyev and Paul LaDue, RW Brett Leason and C Connor McMichael from Hershey (AHL).

Minor League Hockey American Hockey League

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed D Josh Healey to a contract.

SOCCER USL Championship

USL CHAMPIONSHIP — Suspended Kansas City’s D Matt Constant for one game follwoing his red card for violent conduct on a May 14 game against Colorado Springs. Suspended F Kernando Forbes for one game following his red card for violent conduct in a May 15 game against Hartford.

COLLEGE

DEPAUL — Added F Philmon Gebrewhit, Gs Tyon Grant-Foster and Jalen Terry as transfers to the men’s basketball program.

