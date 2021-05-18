Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Selected the contract of INF/OF Stevie Wilkerson from Norfolk (Triple-A East). Designated INF Rio Ruiz for assignment.

BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated INF/OF Kike Hernandez from 10-day IL.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Activated RHP Kyle Zimmer from the 10-day IL.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled LHP Jose Quijada from Salt Lake (Triple-A West). Placed OF Mike Trout on the 10-day IL.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Recalled RHPs Bailey Ober and Cody Stashek from St. Paul (Triple-A East).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Activated INF Rougned Odor from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Albert Abreau to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed DH Mitch Moreland of the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 15. Recalled OF Luis Barrera from Las Vegas (Triple-A West).

TEXAS RANGERS — Assigned INF Brock Holt to Frisco (Double-A Central) for a major league rehab assignment.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reinstated RHP Rafael Dolis fron the 10-day IL.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Sent RHP Taylor Widener to Reno (Triple-A West) on a rehab assignment.

CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned LHP Cionel Perez to Louisville (Triple-A East). Recalled LF Mark Payton from Louisville.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Reinstated 1B C.J. Cron from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Antonio Santos to Albuquerque (Triple-A West).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled LHP Alex Vesia from the 10-day IL. Placed LHP Garrett Cleavinger on the 10-day IL retroactive to May 17.

MIAMI MARLINS — Recalled RHP Cody Poteet from Jacksonville (Triple-A East). Placed CF Lewis Brinson on the 10-day IL. Sent RHP Elieser Hernandez to Jacksonville on a rehab assignment.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Acitvated OF Christian Yelich from the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Hoby Milner to Nashville (Triple-A East). Sent RHP Eric Yardley to Nashville on a rehab assignment. Transferred RHP Bobby Wahl’s rehab assignment from Biloxi (Double-A South) to Nashville. Returned OF Derek Fisher from rehab assignment in Nashville and he remained on the 10-day IL.

NEW YORK METS — Acquired OF Cameron Maybin from Chicago Cubs for cash considerations and assigned him to Syracuse (Triple-A East). Sent 3B J.D. Davis to Syracuse on a rehab assignment. Sent RHP Seth Lugo to St. Lucie (Low-A Southeast) on a rehab assignment. Placed CF Kevin Pillar on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of SS Wilfredo Tovar from Syracuse. Designated C Deivy Grullion for assignment.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Activated SS Ronald Torreyes and RHP Archie Bradley from the 10-day IL. Transferred LHP JoJo Romero from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Placed CF Scott Kingery on the 7-day IL, retroactive to May 14. Placed SS Didi Gregorius on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 14. Assigned OF Matt Joyce on a rehab assignment to Clearwater (Low-A Southeast).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Assigned LHP Austin Davis on a rehab assignment to Indianapolis (Triple-A East). Activated 2B Ildemaro Vargas.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Claimed RHP Trevor Hildenberger off waivers from New York Mets and optioned to Sacremento (Triple-A West). Transferred INF Tommy La Stella to the 60-day IL.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Activated RHP Daniel Ponce de Leon and 1B/OF John Nogowski from the 10-day IL. Placed OF Tyler O’Neill on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 17. Optioned RHP Junior Fernandez to Memphis (Triple-A East).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reinstated LHP Patrick Corbin from the paternity list. Optioned RHP Paolo Espino to Rochester (Triple-A East).

Minor League Baseball Atlantic League

LEXINGTON LEGENDS — Named Brandon Phillips member of the ownership group.

BASKETBALL Women’s National Basketball Association

CHICAGO SKY — Signed F Natasha Mack to a remainder of the season contract.

NEW YORK LIBERTY — Released F Reshandra Gray.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed K Jake Verity. Waived LS Brian Khoury.

BUFFALO BILLS — Promoted Kevin Meganck to vice president of football administration, Jim Overdorf to senior advisor to GM/Football Operations, Terrance Gray to assistant director of player personnel, Malik Boyd to senior director of pro scouting, Curtis Rukavina to assistant director of pro scouting/free agency, Chris Marrow to assistant director of pro scouting/team advances, R.J. Webb to pro scout, Tyler Pratt to area scout, Andrea Gasper to player personnel coordinator. Named Evan Weiss football analyst.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Re-signed LB Julian Stanford.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed LB Austin Calitro and OT James Hudson. Waived WR Reggie Davis.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed OL Jackson Carman to a four-year contract.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed T James Hudson III.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Waived OT William Sweet.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed CB Patrick SurtainII to a four-year contract. Signed WR Damion Willis. Waived WR DaeSean Hamilton.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed LB Jordan Smith.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Re-signed DB Manny Patterson.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Claimed WR Austin Proehl off waivers from San Francisco. Signed LB Chris Rumph.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed S Joshuah Bledsoe and QB Brian Hoyer. Released OL Najee Toran.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Claimed RB Ryquell Armstead off waivers from Jacksonville. Waived QB Joe Webb.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Re*-signed DB Eric Burrell. Placed G Alex Hoffman on the retired list.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed OT Casey Tucker. Acquired CB Josiah Scott from Jacksonville for CB Jameson Houston and a 2023 sixth-round draft pick.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed OT Dan Moore and LB Buddy Johnson.

WASHIGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Claimed DB Chris Miller off waivers from St. Louis.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled RW Matthew Phillips, Adam Ruzicka D Colton Poolman and D Alexander Yelesin from Stockton (AHL). Recalled RW Dominik Simon and D Connor Mackey from minor league taxi squad.

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled RW Brendan Gallagher, D Xavier Ouellet and G Carey Price from Laval (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled F Philip Tomasino from Chicago (AHL).

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Recalled G Arturs Silovs and RW William Lockwood from minor league taxi squad.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled Ds Alex Alexeyev and Paul LaDue, RW Brett Leason and C Connor McMichael from Hershey (AHL).

Minor League Hockey American Hockey League

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed D Josh Healey to a contract.

East Coast Hockey League

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Signed F Zach Solow, added to active roster.

FORT WAYNE — Returned from loan to Rochester (AHL).

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Placed D Jake Massie on reserve.

INDY FUEL — Returned G Billy Christopoulos from loan to Rochester (AHL). Placed G Dan Bakala on injured reserve retroactive to May 13.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Activated Fs Nick Saracino and Abbott Girduckis from reserve. Placed F Travis Howe and D Jacob Cederholm on reserve. Placed D Croix Evingston on injured reserve retroactive to May 9.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Claimed F Kameron Kielly off waivers from Indy.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Signed F Mason Mannek and placed on reserve.

WICHITA NAILERS — Loaned D Dean Stewart to Bakersfield (AHL). Placed F Charlie Combs on injured reserve retroactive to May 7.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Announced that F Lisandro Lopez and the team have mutually agreed to terminate contract.

USL Championship

USL CHAMPIONSHIP — Suspended Kansas City’s D Matt Constant for one game follwoing his red card for violent conduct on a May 14 game against Colorado Springs. Suspended F Kernando Forbes for one game following his red card for violent conduct in a May 15 game against Hartford.

COLLEGE

DEPAUL — Added F Philmon Gebrewhit, Gs Tyon Grant-Foster and Jalen Terry as transfers to the men’s basketball program.

VANDERBILT — Announced the hiring of Chris Brann as Women’s basketball director of operations and David Myckowiak as the program’s video coordinator.

