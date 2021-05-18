Tuesday’s Transactions

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Selected the contract of INF/OF Stevie Wilkerson from Norfolk (Triple-A East). Designated INF Rio Ruiz for assignment.
BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated INF/OF Kike Hernandez from 10-day IL.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Activated RHP Kyle Zimmer from the 10-day IL.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled LHP Jose Quijada from Salt Lake (Triple-A West). Placed OF Mike Trout on the 10-day IL.
Insight by Carahsoft: Explore use cases for edge computing and approaches for taking advantage of it by downloading this exclusive e-book.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Recalled RHPs Bailey Ober and Cody Stashek from St. Paul (Triple-A East).
NEW YORK YANKEES — Activated INF Rougned Odor from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Albert Abreau to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East).
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed DH Mitch Moreland of the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 15. Recalled OF Luis Barrera from Las Vegas (Triple-A West).
TEXAS RANGERS — Assigned INF Brock Holt to Frisco (Double-A Central) for a major league rehab assignment.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reinstated RHP Rafael Dolis fron the 10-day IL.
|National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Sent RHP Taylor Widener to Reno (Triple-A West) on a rehab assignment.
CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned LHP Cionel Perez to Louisville (Triple-A East). Recalled LF Mark Payton from Louisville.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Reinstated 1B C.J. Cron from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Antonio Santos to Albuquerque (Triple-A West).
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled LHP Alex Vesia from the 10-day IL. Placed LHP Garrett Cleavinger on the 10-day IL retroactive to May 17.
MIAMI MARLINS — Recalled RHP Cody Poteet from Jacksonville (Triple-A East). Placed CF Lewis Brinson on the 10-day IL. Sent RHP Elieser Hernandez to Jacksonville on a rehab assignment.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Acitvated OF Christian Yelich from the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Hoby Milner to Nashville (Triple-A East). Sent RHP Eric Yardley to Nashville on a rehab assignment. Transferred RHP Bobby Wahl’s rehab assignment from Biloxi (Double-A South) to Nashville. Returned OF Derek Fisher from rehab assignment in Nashville and he remained on the 10-day IL.
NEW YORK METS — Acquired OF Cameron Maybin from Chicago Cubs for cash considerations and assigned him to Syracuse (Triple-A East). Sent 3B J.D. Davis to Syracuse on a rehab assignment. Sent RHP Seth Lugo to St. Lucie (Low-A Southeast) on a rehab assignment. Placed CF Kevin Pillar on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of SS Wilfredo Tovar from Syracuse. Designated C Deivy Grullion for assignment.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Activated SS Ronald Torreyes and RHP Archie Bradley from the 10-day IL. Transferred LHP JoJo Romero from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Placed CF Scott Kingery on the 7-day IL, retroactive to May 14. Placed SS Didi Gregorius on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 14. Assigned OF Matt Joyce on a rehab assignment to Clearwater (Low-A Southeast).
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Assigned LHP Austin Davis on a rehab assignment to Indianapolis (Triple-A East). Activated 2B Ildemaro Vargas.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Claimed RHP Trevor Hildenberger off waivers from New York Mets and optioned to Sacremento (Triple-A West). Transferred INF Tommy La Stella to the 60-day IL.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Activated RHP Daniel Ponce de Leon and 1B/OF John Nogowski from the 10-day IL. Placed OF Tyler O’Neill on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 17. Optioned RHP Junior Fernandez to Memphis (Triple-A East).
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reinstated LHP Patrick Corbin from the paternity list. Optioned RHP Paolo Espino to Rochester (Triple-A East).
|Minor League Baseball
|Atlantic League
LEXINGTON LEGENDS — Named Brandon Phillips member of the ownership group.
|BASKETBALL Women’s National Basketball Association
CHICAGO SKY — Signed F Natasha Mack to a remainder of the season contract.
NEW YORK LIBERTY — Released F Reshandra Gray.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed K Jake Verity. Waived LS Brian Khoury.
BUFFALO BILLS — Promoted Kevin Meganck to vice president of football administration, Jim Overdorf to senior advisor to GM/Football Operations, Terrance Gray to assistant director of player personnel, Malik Boyd to senior director of pro scouting, Curtis Rukavina to assistant director of pro scouting/free agency, Chris Marrow to assistant director of pro scouting/team advances, R.J. Webb to pro scout, Tyler Pratt to area scout, Andrea Gasper to player personnel coordinator. Named Evan Weiss football analyst.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Re-signed LB Julian Stanford.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed LB Austin Calitro and OT James Hudson. Waived WR Reggie Davis.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed OL Jackson Carman to a four-year contract.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed T James Hudson III.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Waived OT William Sweet.
DENVER BRONCOS — Signed CB Patrick SurtainII to a four-year contract. Signed WR Damion Willis. Waived WR DaeSean Hamilton.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed LB Jordan Smith.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Re-signed DB Manny Patterson.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Claimed WR Austin Proehl off waivers from San Francisco. Signed LB Chris Rumph.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed S Joshuah Bledsoe and QB Brian Hoyer. Released OL Najee Toran.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Claimed RB Ryquell Armstead off waivers from Jacksonville. Waived QB Joe Webb.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Re*-signed DB Eric Burrell. Placed G Alex Hoffman on the retired list.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed OT Casey Tucker. Acquired CB Josiah Scott from Jacksonville for CB Jameson Houston and a 2023 sixth-round draft pick.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed OT Dan Moore and LB Buddy Johnson.
WASHIGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Claimed DB Chris Miller off waivers from St. Louis.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled RW Matthew Phillips, Adam Ruzicka D Colton Poolman and D Alexander Yelesin from Stockton (AHL). Recalled RW Dominik Simon and D Connor Mackey from minor league taxi squad.
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled RW Brendan Gallagher, D Xavier Ouellet and G Carey Price from Laval (AHL).
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled F Philip Tomasino from Chicago (AHL).
VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Recalled G Arturs Silovs and RW William Lockwood from minor league taxi squad.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled Ds Alex Alexeyev and Paul LaDue, RW Brett Leason and C Connor McMichael from Hershey (AHL).
|Minor League Hockey
|American Hockey League
MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed D Josh Healey to a contract.
|East Coast Hockey League
FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Signed F Zach Solow, added to active roster.
FORT WAYNE — Returned from loan to Rochester (AHL).
GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Placed D Jake Massie on reserve.
INDY FUEL — Returned G Billy Christopoulos from loan to Rochester (AHL). Placed G Dan Bakala on injured reserve retroactive to May 13.
JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Activated Fs Nick Saracino and Abbott Girduckis from reserve. Placed F Travis Howe and D Jacob Cederholm on reserve. Placed D Croix Evingston on injured reserve retroactive to May 9.
RAPID CITY RUSH — Claimed F Kameron Kielly off waivers from Indy.
UTAH GRIZZLIES — Signed F Mason Mannek and placed on reserve.
WICHITA NAILERS — Loaned D Dean Stewart to Bakersfield (AHL). Placed F Charlie Combs on injured reserve retroactive to May 7.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Announced that F Lisandro Lopez and the team have mutually agreed to terminate contract.
|USL Championship
USL CHAMPIONSHIP — Suspended Kansas City’s D Matt Constant for one game follwoing his red card for violent conduct on a May 14 game against Colorado Springs. Suspended F Kernando Forbes for one game following his red card for violent conduct in a May 15 game against Hartford.
|COLLEGE
DEPAUL — Added F Philmon Gebrewhit, Gs Tyon Grant-Foster and Jalen Terry as transfers to the men’s basketball program.
VANDERBILT — Announced the hiring of Chris Brann as Women’s basketball director of operations and David Myckowiak as the program’s video coordinator.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments