Tuesday’s Transactions

|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed OLB Elerson Smith.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed DT Willie Henry. Waived LB Joe Bachie.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed RB Najee Harris to a four-year contract.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NHL — Fined Tampa Bay F Pat Maroon $3,879.31 for unsportsmanlike conduct during a May 24 game against Florida. Fined Tampa Bay D Ryan McDonagh $5,000 for cross-checking Florida F Mason Marchment during a May 24 game against Florida.
FC CINCINNATI — Loaned F Allan Cruz and D Ronald Matarrita to Costa Rica national team.
CHARLESTON SOUTHERN — Named Stephanie Stoglin-Reed women’s basketball associate head coach and Ashley Jones assistant coach.
DAYTON — Named Ricardo Greer men’s basketball associate head coach, Brett Comer director of basketball operations and Sean Damaska video coordinator.
MARYLAND — Extended contract with women’s head basketball coach Brenda Frese through 2026-27.
VANDERBILT — Named Leah Dusterhoft women’s basketball director of creative content.
WAGNER — Named Craig Noto head baseball coach.
