Tuesday’s Transactions

FOOTBALL National Football League

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed OLB Elerson Smith.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed DT Willie Henry. Waived LB Joe Bachie.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed RB Najee Harris to a four-year contract.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — Fined Tampa Bay F Pat Maroon $3,879.31 for unsportsmanlike conduct during a May 24 game against Florida. Fined Tampa Bay D Ryan McDonagh $5,000 for cross-checking Florida F Mason Marchment during a May 24 game against Florida.

SOCCER USL Championship

FC CINCINNATI — Loaned F Allan Cruz and D Ronald Matarrita to Costa Rica national team.

COLLEGE

CHARLESTON SOUTHERN — Named Stephanie Stoglin-Reed women’s basketball associate head coach and Ashley Jones assistant coach.

DAYTON — Named Ricardo Greer men’s basketball associate head coach, Brett Comer director of basketball operations and Sean Damaska video coordinator.

MARYLAND — Extended contract with women’s head basketball coach Brenda Frese through 2026-27.

VANDERBILT — Named Leah Dusterhoft women’s basketball director of creative content.

WAGNER — Named Craig Noto head baseball coach.

