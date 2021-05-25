On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

Tuesday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
May 25, 2021 3:02 pm
FOOTBALL
National Football League

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed OLB Elerson Smith.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed DT Willie Henry. Waived LB Joe Bachie.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed RB Najee Harris to a four-year contract.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NHL — Fined Tampa Bay F Pat Maroon $3,879.31 for unsportsmanlike conduct during a May 24 game against Florida. Fined Tampa Bay D Ryan McDonagh $5,000 for cross-checking Florida F Mason Marchment during a May 24 game against Florida.

SOCCER
USL Championship

FC CINCINNATI — Loaned F Allan Cruz and D Ronald Matarrita to Costa Rica national team.

COLLEGE

CHARLESTON SOUTHERN — Named Stephanie Stoglin-Reed women’s basketball associate head coach and Ashley Jones assistant coach.

DAYTON — Named Ricardo Greer men’s basketball associate head coach, Brett Comer director of basketball operations and Sean Damaska video coordinator.

MARYLAND — Extended contract with women’s head basketball coach Brenda Frese through 2026-27.

VANDERBILT — Named Leah Dusterhoft women’s basketball director of creative content.

WAGNER — Named Craig Noto head baseball coach.

