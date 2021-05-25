Tuesday’s Transactions

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Sent CF Adam Engel to Charlotte (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Agreed to terms with RHP Kevin Herget on a minor league contract.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Activated SS Adalberto Mondesi from the 10-day IL.
TEXAS RANGERS — Placed RHP Kyle Gibson on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 22. Placed RHP Hunter Wood on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 23. Recalled LHP Wes Benjamin and RHP Demarcus Evans from Round Rock (Triple-A West).
CHICAGO CUBS — Designated RHP Jason Adam for assignment. Placed 3B Matt Duffy on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 23. Selected the contract of 3B Patrick Wisdom from Iowa (Triple-A East).
COLORADO ROCKIES — Activated LHP Kyle Freeland from the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Lucas Gilbreath to Albuquerque (Triple-A West).
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Claimed RF Jake Hager off waivers from New York Mets. Optioned RF Jake Hager to Nashville (Triple-A East).
NEW YORK METS — Activated RHP Jacob deGrom from the 10-day IL.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Activated CF Roman Quinn from the 10-day IL. Placed RF Bryce Harper on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 23.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled RHP Cody Ponce from Indianapolis (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Kyle Keller to Indianapolis.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Recalled 1B John Nogowski from Memphis (Triple-A East). Placed CF Harrison Bader on the 10-day IL.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled INF Luis Garcia from Rochester (Triple-A East).
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed CB Tay Gowan and OLB Victor Dimukeje to four year contracts. Signed TE Ross Travis.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed OLB Elerson Smith.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed DT Willie Henry. Waived LB Joe Bachie.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed RB Najee Harris and TE Pat Freiermuth to four-year contracts.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NHL — Fined Tampa Bay F Pat Maroon $3,879.31 for unsportsmanlike conduct during a May 24 game against Florida. Fined Tampa Bay D Ryan McDonagh $5,000 for cross-checking Florida F Mason Marchment during a May 24 game against Florida.
FC CINCINNATI — Loaned F Allan Cruz and D Ronald Matarrita to Costa Rica national team.
CHARLESTON SOUTHERN — Named Stephanie Stoglin-Reed women’s basketball associate head coach and Ashley Jones assistant coach.
DAYTON — Named Ricardo Greer men’s basketball associate head coach, Brett Comer director of basketball operations and Sean Damaska video coordinator.
MARYLAND — Extended contract with women’s head basketball coach Brenda Frese through 2026-27.
VANDERBILT — Named Leah Dusterhoft women’s basketball director of creative content.
WAGNER — Named Craig Noto head baseball coach.
