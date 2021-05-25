Trending:
Tuesday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
May 25, 2021 7:00 pm
3 min read
      
BASEBALL
American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated INF Christian Arroyo from 10-day IL.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Sent CF Adam Engel to Charlotte (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Agreed to terms with RHP Kevin Herget on a minor league contract.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Activated SS Adalberto Mondesi from the 10-day IL.

TEXAS RANGERS — Placed RHP Kyle Gibson on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 22. Placed RHP Hunter Wood on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 23. Recalled LHP Wes Benjamin and RHP Demarcus Evans from Round Rock (Triple-A West).

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Designated RHP Jason Adam for assignment. Placed 3B Matt Duffy on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 23. Selected the contract of 3B Patrick Wisdom from Iowa (Triple-A East).

COLORADO ROCKIES — Activated LHP Kyle Freeland from the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Lucas Gilbreath to Albuquerque (Triple-A West).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Claimed RF Jake Hager off waivers from New York Mets. Optioned RF Jake Hager and OF Tyrone Taylor to Nashville (Triple-A East). Activated RHP Eric Yardley from 10-day IL.

NEW YORK METS — Activated RHP Jacob deGrom from the 10-day IL. PlacedRHP Jordan Yamamoto on the 10-day IL, retroactive tp May 24.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Activated CF Roman Quinn from the 10-day IL. Placed RF Bryce Harper on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 23. Signed OF Jorge Bonifacio to a minor league contract.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled RHP Cody Ponce from Indianapolis (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Kyle Keller to Indianapolis.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Recalled 1B John Nogowski from Memphis (Triple-A East). Placed CF Harrison Bader on the 10-day IL.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled INF Luis Garcia from Rochester (Triple-A East).

Minor League Baseball
Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Released RHP Matt Cronin, LHP Neil Lang, 1B Montrell Marshall, and INF Jackie Urbaez.

FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Released OF Mitch Piatnik, INF Andres Rios, and LHP Hayden Wheeler.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed INF Andrew Czech. Released catcher Dom DeRenzo.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Released LHP Doug Domnarski, INF Manny Jefferson, and RHP Jeremy Orbik.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed CB Tay Gowan and OLB Victor Dimukeje to four year contracts. Signed TE Ross Travis.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed OLB Elerson Smith.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed DT Willie Henry. Waived LB Joe Bachie.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed RB Najee Harris and TE Pat Freiermuth to four-year contracts.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed OLB Elerson Smith. Announced C Weston Richburg is retiring.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed TE Cam Sutton to a contract.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Re-signed WR Antonio Brown.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed TE Ricky Seals-Jones.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NHL — Fined Tampa Bay F Pat Maroon $3,879.31 for unsportsmanlike conduct during a May 24 game against Florida. Fined Tampa Bay D Ryan McDonagh $5,000 for cross-checking Florida F Mason Marchment during a May 24 game against Florida.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Assigned F Travis Barron to Utah (ECHL).

Minor League Hockey
East Coast Hockey League

ALLEN AMERICANS — Released G Justin Kapelmaster. Returned to team from loan to Bridgeport (AHL).

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated F Kyle Neuber from reserve. Placed F Marcus Vela on reserve.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Activated F Wacey Rabbit fro m injured reserve. Activated F Ian McKinnon from reserve. Placed D Andrew Peski and F Brendan Warren on reserve. Placed F Travis Howe on injured reserve, retroactive to May 17. Suspended D Jacob Cederholm by team and removed from roster.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Activated D Koletrane Wilson from reserve. Placed F Loren Ulett on reserve.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Released F Jared Pike. Placed F Jack Jenkins on reserve.

SOCCER
USL Championship

FC CINCINNATI — Loaned F Allan Cruz and D Ronald Matarrita to Costa Rica national team.

COLLEGE

CHARLESTON SOUTHERN — Named Stephanie Stoglin-Reed women’s basketball associate head coach and Ashley Jones assistant coach.

DAYTON — Named Ricardo Greer men’s basketball associate head coach, Brett Comer director of basketball operations and Sean Damaska video coordinator.

MARYLAND — Extended contract with women’s head basketball coach Brenda Frese through 2026-27.

VANDERBILT — Named Leah Dusterhoft women’s basketball director of creative content.

WAGNER — Named Craig Noto head baseball coach.

