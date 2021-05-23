On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Sports News

Twins place Kenta Maeda on 10-day IL with adductor strain

By Associated Press
May 23, 2021 1:02 pm
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Minnesota Twins placed pitcher Kenta Maeda on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a right adductor strain.

Maeda was pulled before the sixth inning Saturday against Cleveland. The right-hander allowed three runs and three hits in five innings while striking out six. Maeda was bothered by the injury in previous starts, so the Twins decided to shut him down.

“It’s definitely something that’s the right move,” manager Rocco Baldelli said before Sunday’s game. “It’s going to give him the opportunity to get strong. His stuff has been down most likely related to what he’s dealing with.”

Maeda is 2-2 with a 5.27 ERA in nine starts. Infielder Nick Gordon was called up from Triple-A St. Paul.

Maeda joins an extensive list of injured players for the Twins, who are last in the AL Central. Designated hitter Nelson Cruz was out of the lineup again after being hit on the left wrist by a pitch Thursday. Infielder Jorge Polanco (ankle) remains sidelined and outfielder Byron Buxton (hip) is on the injured list.

Second baseman Luis Arraez was in Sunday’s lineup after injuring his right shoulder sliding into second base Saturday. He remained in the game and was cleared to play after arriving at the ballpark Sunday.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

