Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Twins take 5-game losing streak into matchup with Athletics

By The Associated Press
May 15, 2021 3:08 am
1 min read
      

Oakland Athletics (24-16, first in the AL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (12-24, fifth in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Cole Irvin (3-4, 3.29 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 37 strikeouts) Twins: Jose Berrios (3-2, 3.49 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -139, Athletics +119; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

        Insight by Carahsoft: Explore use cases for edge computing and approaches for taking advantage of it by downloading this exclusive e-book.

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota enters the matchup as losers of their last five games.

The Twins are 6-12 in home games in 2020. Minnesota has slugged .417, good for third in the American League. Byron Buxton leads the team with a .772 slugging percentage, including 19 extra-base hits and nine home runs.

The Athletics are 11-5 on the road. Oakland has hit 51 home runs this season, fourth in the MLB. Ramon Laureano leads them with eight, averaging one every 17.2 at-bats.

The Athletics won the last meeting 6-1. Frankie Montas earned his fifth victory and Sean Murphy went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Oakland. Matt Shoemaker took his fourth loss for Minnesota.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nelson Cruz ranks second on the Twins with nine home runs and has 22 RBIs.

Laureano leads the Athletics with eight home runs and is slugging .478.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 2-8, .234 batting average, 5.52 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Athletics: 6-4, .216 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored by three runs

        Read more: Sports News

INJURIES: Twins: Devin Smeltzer: (elbow), Edwar Colina: (right elbow), Byron Buxton: (hip), Alex Kirilloff: (right wrist).

Athletics: J.B. Wendelken: (left oblique), Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), A.J. Puk: (left biceps), Jesus Luzardo: (left hand), Mike Fiers: (right elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|10 New England Crime Analysis &...
5|10 Cloud and Hybrid Operations Best...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Washington Nationals honor sailors during Navy Night celebration