On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

UEFA dismisses Kudela’s appeal against 10-game ban

By The Associated Press
May 26, 2021 3:52 pm
< a min read
      

UEFA upheld a 10-game ban for Slavia Prague defender Ondrej Kudela on Wednesday for racially abusing Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara, meaning he will miss the European Championship.

The Czech Republic international had hoped to play in next month’s tournament, which will see Jaroslav Silhavy’s team take on Scotland in Glasgow in their Group D opener on June 14.

But European football’s governing body dismissed an appeal by Kudela, having previously found him guilty of shouting a racial slur into Kamara’s ear during a Europa League game in March.

The ruling means Kudela is suspended for 10 games in UEFA competitions, including for club and country.

        Insight by OptumServe: Health IT practitioners provide on digital medical delivery in the military domain in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|24 ARPA-E Energy Innovation Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailor reunites with family after seventh-month deployment on the USS Somerset