Union’s Jose Martínez suspended for 2 additional games

By The Associated Press
May 7, 2021 7:44 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Philadelphia Union midfielder Jose Martínez was suspended for two additional games and fined an undisclosed amount by MLS on Friday for violent conduct against New York City FC.

Martinez was given a red card Sunday early in Philadelphia’s 2-0 home loss. He will serve his initial red-card suspension Saturday against Chicago, then sit out Wednesday against New England and May 15 against the New York Red Bulls.

Vancouver coach Marc Dos Santos also was fined an undisclosed amount for comments about officiating Sunday after the Whitecaps’ 1-0 loss at Colorado.

