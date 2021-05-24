MLB-SCHEDULE-RAYS-BLUE JAYS

Rays win 11th in a row, score 7 in 11th to beat Toronto 14-8

UNDATED (AP) — Francisco Mejía hit a tiebreaking, two-run single during a seven-run burst in the 11th inning and the Tampa Bay Rays won their 11th straight game, outlasting the Toronto Blue Jays 14-8.

Tampa Bay moved within one win of the team record for consecutive victories. In 2004, playing as the Devil Rays, they won 12 in a row under manager Lou Piniella. After both teams scored twice in the 10th to make it 7-all, the Rays erupted. Joey Wendle hit an early grand slam for Tampa Bay. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit two of Toronto’s five home runs. The Blue Jays lost their sixth in a row.

NHL-PLAYOFFS

Lightning would advance with win

MIAMI (AP) — The reigning Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning has a commanding 3-games-to-1 lead over the Florida Panthers heading into tonight’s Game 5.

In other playoff action:

— The Vegas Golden Knights could wrap up a first-round victory in their NHL playoff series tonight at home against the Minnesota Wild. Vegas leads 3-games-to-1.

— The Winnipeg Jets could complete a sweep of their series against Edmonton tonight at home.

— The New York Islanders and Pittsburgh Penguins are even at two games apiece heading into tonight’s fifth game of their first-round NHL playoff series in Pittsburgh.

— Toronto and Montreal are even at a game apiece, with Game 3 tonight on the Canadiens’ home ice.

NHL-OILERS-ARCHIBALD

Oilers’ Archibald suspended for Game 4 against Winnipeg

NEW YORK (AP) — Edmonton Oilers forward Josh Archibald has been suspended one game for clipping Winnipeg Jets defenseman Logan Stanley during Game 3 of their first-round series in Winnipeg on Sunday.

The Jets, who were trailing 4-1 at the time, scored on the ensuing power play. Winnipeg scored three goals in a 3:03 span of the third period to force overtime before Nikolaj Ehlers’ second goal of the game gave the Jets a 5-4 comeback victory and a 3-0 series lead.

Archibald will miss Monday night’s Game 4 in Winnipeg.

In other NHL updates:

—The Anaheim Ducks have hired longtime Los Angeles Kings executive Jeff Solomon to be their new vice president of hockey operations and assistant general manager. Solomon will oversee Anaheim’s salary cap planning, contract negotiations, arbitration procedures and player evaluation. Solomon spent the past 15 years with the Kings.

NBA-PLAYOFFS

Bucks, Portland seek second win

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks are hoping to go up 2-games-to-none over the Miami Heat tonight in Milwaukee in their NBA playoff series. The Bucks took Game 1, 109-107.

The Denver Nuggets host the Portland Trail Blazers in the second game of their series; Portland took Game 1 on Saturday.

NBA NEWS-WARRIORS

GM Myers confident Warriors will re-sign Stephen Curry

UNDATED (AP) — Warriors general manager Bob Myers is confident Golden State will sign newly crowned scoring champion Stephen Curry to a contract extension this offseason.

Curry said in December that discussions were underway and that he is fully committed. The two-time NBA MVP signed a $201 million, five-year contract in July 2017 that initially was the richest ever, until James Harden topped it with a $228 million extension from the Rockets. Curry also has yet to make a formal decision on whether to play in the Tokyo Olympics.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SPORTS

US warns against all travel to Japan as Olympics loom

UNDATED (AP) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the State Department are warning Americans against all travel to Japan because of a surge in coronavirus cases in the country as it prepares to host the Olympics in just two months.

The twin alerts issued Monday don’t ban U.S. citizens from visiting the country, but they could have an impact on insurance rates for travelers and may factor into decisions by Olympic athletes and spectators on whether to compete in or attend the games, which are due to start in July. The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee said it still anticipates that American athletes will be able to safely compete.

In other virus outbreak news:

— The governor of New Jersey has cleared the way for the Giants and Jets to play games at MetLife Stadium at full capacity for the 2021 NFL season.

Meanwhile, Carolina Panthers president Tom Glick says Bank of America Stadium will open at full capacity for all events this year, including NFL and college games. The Panthers had extremely limited seating last year due to COVID-19.

And the University of Maryland will allow full seating capacity for the 2021-22 season at home games for its sports teams now that coronavirus restrictions have been lifted locally.

NFL-PACKERS-RODGERS

AP source: Rodgers doesn’t attend Packers’ 1st day of OTAs

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) ) A person familiar with the situation says Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers wasn’t present for the first day of organized team activities Monday.

These OTA sessions are voluntary, but Rodgers generally has participated in them in the past. ESPN first reported Rodgers wasn’t with the team on Monday. Rodgers’ decision not to participate this time comes amid reports that the reigning MVP doesn’t want to return to the Packers. General manager Brian Gutekunst has said he has no plans to trade Rodgers.

Elsewhere in the NFL:

—The NFL plans to review Eugene Chung’s allegations that a team official made discriminatory comments during his interview for a coaching position. Chung, a 1992 first-round pick by New England who played five seasons in the league and served as an assistant coach for a decade, told The Boston Globe he was told he was “not the right minority” by an interviewer. Chung, who is Korean American, didn’t identify the team.

TENNIS-US OPEN-ELECTRONIC LINE CALLING

No on-court line judges at US Open

UNDATED (AP) — Novak Djokovic does not need to worry about accidentally hitting a U.S. Open line judge with a tennis ball this year because there won’t be any line judges.

Chair umpires will be the only officials at that tournament’s matches. Hawk-Eye Live electronic line-calling will be used for all courts at the U.S. Open in 2021 and at seven of the nine US Open Series events preceding it.

Last year, the USTA relied on the automatic system for the U.S. Open except for at the two main stadiums, Arthur Ashe and Louis Armstrong.

During a match at Ashe, Djokovic was defaulted for inadvertently hitting a line judge.

BRITAIN-OBIT-MAX MOSLEY

Max Mosley, racing boss who took on UK tabloids, dies at 81

LONDON (AP) — Max Mosley, a former Formula One boss who campaigned to change British media laws, has died at the age of 81.

As president of motorsport’s governing body, the FIA, from 1993-2009, the Oxford University-educated Briton oversaw the stunning global spread of Formula One. But his tenure also included the death of star driver Ayrton Senna in 1994, multiple scandals and furious squabbling within the sport about its astronomic costs and revenue distribution.

His life and the final year of his four terms as FIA president were turned upside down in 2008 when a British tabloid published secretly filmed video of Mosley engaging in sex acts.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.