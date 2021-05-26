On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

US women plan 2 matches against Mexico before Olympics

By The Associated Press
May 26, 2021 5:09 pm
< a min read
      

CHICAGO (AP) — The U.S. women’s national team will face Mexico in a pair of matches in Connecticut before the Tokyo Olympics.

The games will be played July 1 and July 5 at Pratt & Whitney Stadium in East Harford.

U.S. coach Vlatko Andonovski is expected to name his 18-player Olympic roster prior to those games.

“These are games to work on the final details, to once again give our players a chance to play with their position groups and areas on the field and to make sure our fitness is in the right place heading into our pre-Olympic training camp,” Andonovski said in a statement Wednesday.

        Insight by Axonius: Experts from FEMA, CBP and CISA will explore possible strategies for dealing with cyber assets in this free webinar.

The U.S. opens the Olympic tournament on July 21 with a match against Sweden in Tokyo.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|24 ARPA-E Energy Innovation Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailor reunites with family after seventh-month deployment on the USS Somerset