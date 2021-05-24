USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 baseball poll, with team’s records through Sunday in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week’s poll and first-place votes received.:

Record Pts Pvs
1. Arkansas (32) 42-10 800 1
2. Texas 40-13 746 3
3. Vanderbilt 39-13 736 2
4. Tennessee 42-14 695 4
5. Texas Tech 35-13 634 5
6. Mississippi State 40-13 621 6
7. Arizona 38-14 602 10
8. Notre Dame 29-10 577 9
9. Oregon 35-13 498 7
10. East Carolina 38-13 474 11
11. Mississippi 38-17 467 12
12. Stanford 31-13 452 15
13. Florida 35-19 427 8
14. TCU 36-16 360 13
15. UC Irvine 36-16 239 22
16. Southern Miss 35-17 230 17
17. NC State 28-15 215 24
18. Gonzaga 32-15 210 20
19. Charlotte 39-17 201 19
20. Louisiana Tech 36-16 200 14
21. Old Dominion 38-14 133 25
22. Florida State 29-21 111 16
23. Arizona State 32-17 110 NR
24. South Carolina 33-20 106 18
25. Nebraska 29-11 104 NR

Dropped Out: No. 21 UCLA (32-18); No. 23 Louisville (27-21).

Others receiving votes: Liberty (37-12) 66; UCLA (32-18) 58; Miami (32-17) 55; Oklahoma State (32-16) 54; Georgia Tech (28-21) 34; Fairfield (35-1) 31; Louisville (27-21) 19; UC Santa Barbara (35-18) 19; LSU (34-21) 17; Oregon State (33-20) 17; Wright State (32-11) 13; Michigan (26-15) 12; Dallas Baptist (33-15) 11; Connecticut (30-16) 9; Grand Canyon (36-19) 7; Maryland (26-15) 7; Virginia (27-22) 5; Campbell (33-14) 4; VCU (34-14) 4; Northeastern (32-9) 3; San Diego (31-11) 2; Wofford (35-19) 2; Central Michigan (36-16) 1; Indiana (24-16) 1; USC Upstate (37-14) 1.

