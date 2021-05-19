Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Vaccinated Nats player tests positive for COVID-19,

By The Associated Press
May 19, 2021 6:43 pm
< a min read
      

CHICAGO (AP) — An unidentified Washington Nationals player who is vaccinated and asymptomatic has tested positive for COVID-19, manager Dave Martinez said Wednesday.

That player was deemed to have been in close contact with another Nationals player who is not vaccinated. Martinez said neither player would have been in the starting lineup against the Chicago Cubs and neither was available off the bench.

When either player might return is unclear. Martinez thought the vaccinated player, who he said “feels fine,” might be available in a few days. The unvaccinated player may need to quarantine.

Washington players were tested for COVID-19 on Monday.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Explore use cases for edge computing and approaches for taking advantage of it by downloading this exclusive e-book.

The Nationals are traveling with a taxi squad. Martinez expected to adjust his roster before Wednesday’s game.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|17 SOFIC 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

President Biden visits the Coast Guard Academy for graduation ceremony