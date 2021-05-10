On Air: Fed Access with Derrick T. Dortch
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Van der Hoorn wins Giro 3rd stage; Ganna maintains lead

By The Associated Press
May 10, 2021 12:52 pm
1 min read
      

CANALE, Italy (AP) — Breakaway rider Taco van der Hoorn narrowly held off the chasing pack to win the third stage of the Giro d’Italia on Monday, while Filippo Ganna held onto the pink jersey.

Van der Hoorn, a Dutch rider, was the last remaining member of an early breakaway in the 190-kilometer (118-mile) route from Biella to Canale, which featured three categorized climbs. He managed to finish four seconds in front of the main pack.

Davide Cimolai crossed second, four seconds behind, and Peter Sagan was third with the same time.

Ganna, who won the time trial that opened the race, is 16 seconds ahead of Tobias Foss in the overall standings. Remco Evenepoel is third, 20 seconds back.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Explore use cases for edge computing and approaches for taking advantage of it by downloading this exclusive e-book.

“I can’t believe it,” Van der Hoorn said. “I just wanted to be aggressive for the whole Giro. I knew it would be a very difficult to win a stage. I took my chance but I didn’t believe we’d make it with a one-minute lead going into the finale.”

Another hilly route awaits in Stage 4, a 187-kilometer (116-mile) route from Piacenza to Sestola.

“We have seen a lot of sprinters being dropped in the climbs, there were not a lot of riders in the main group at the end, up the hill. I saw that Remco had fantastic legs,” Ganna said. “It will be hard for me to defend the pink jersey tomorrow.”

___

More AP sports coverage from Europe: https://apnews.com/hub/sports-europe and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|4 SDSC GPU Hackathon
5|10 Amazon DocumentDB Focus Days | May and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Sisters and brother-in-law follow brother, join Washington Guard