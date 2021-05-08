On Air: Federal News Network program
Vancouver 2, Montreal 0

By The Associated Press
May 8, 2021 5:18 pm
Montreal 0 0 0
Vancouver 0 2 2

First Half_None.

Second Half_1, Vancouver, Dajome, 2 (penalty kick), 57th minute; 2, Vancouver, Dajome, 3 (Caicedo), 71st.

First Overtime_None.

Second Overtime_None.

Penalty kicks_None.

Goalies_Montreal, Clement Diop, James Pantemis; Vancouver, Maxime Crepeau, Thomas Hasal.

Yellow Cards_Mihailovic, Montreal, 24th; Caicedo, Vancouver, 32nd; Veselinovic, Vancouver, 38th; Cavallini, Vancouver, 45th; Owusu, Vancouver, 82nd.

Referee_Rosendo Mendoza. Assistant Referees_Mike Rottersman, Jeff Hosking, Alan Kelly. 4th Official_Ramy Touchan.

Lineups

Montreal_Clement Diop; Clement Bayiha (Mathieu Choiniere, 58th), Rudy Camacho, Mustafa Kizza, Kamal Miller, Kiki Struna (Ahmed Hamdi, 67th); Djordje Mihailovic (Joaquin Torres, 73rd), Amar Sejdic, Victor Wanyama; Bjorn Johnsen (Lassi Lappalainen, 58th), Romell Quioto (Erik Hurtado, 58th).

Vancouver_Maxime Crepeau; Cristian Gutierrez, Jake Nerwinski, Ranko Veselinovic; Caio Alexandre (Leonard Owusu, 80th), Janio Bikel, Deiber Caicedo (Ryan Raposo, 74th), Andy Rose, Russell Teibert; Lucas Cavallini, Cristian Dajome (Derek Cornelius, 90th+1).

