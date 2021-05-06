Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Vancouver and Montreal meet for cross-conference matchup

By The Associated Press
May 6, 2021 3:05 am
< a min read
      

Montreal Impact (1-0-2) vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (1-1-1)

Sandy, Utah; Saturday, 3 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vancouver +178, Montreal +135, Draw +265; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Whitecaps and the Montreal Impact meet for a non-conference contest.

        Insight by ServiceNow: IT practitioners provide insight into the low-code, no-code surge that is democratizing transformation in this exclusive executive briefing.

The Whitecaps went 9-14-0 overall and 6-5-0 at home in the 2020 season. Vancouver scored 27 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 44.

The Impact went 8-13-2 overall and 4-5-1 on the road a season ago. Montreal scored 34 goals a season ago, averaging 1.5 per game.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Vancouver: Leonard Owusu (injured), Erik Godoy (injured), Ali Adnan.

Montreal: Luis Binks (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|26 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|3 2021 Tidewater Integrated Cyber...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USCIS kicks off Military Appreciation Month by naturalizing 24 Army soldiers