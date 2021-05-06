Vancouver and Montreal meet for cross-conference matchup

Montreal Impact (1-0-2) vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (1-1-1)

Sandy, Utah; Saturday, 3 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vancouver +178, Montreal +135, Draw +265; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Whitecaps and the Montreal Impact meet for a non-conference contest.

The Whitecaps went 9-14-0 overall and 6-5-0 at home in the 2020 season. Vancouver scored 27 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 44.

The Impact went 8-13-2 overall and 4-5-1 on the road a season ago. Montreal scored 34 goals a season ago, averaging 1.5 per game.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Vancouver: Leonard Owusu (injured), Erik Godoy (injured), Ali Adnan.

Montreal: Luis Binks (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.