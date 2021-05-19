On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Verdugo, Martinez power 5-run 1st, Red Sox top Blue Jays 7-3

By MARK DIDTLER
May 19, 2021 11:03 pm
2 min read
      

DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — Alex Verdugo and J.D. Martinez hit back-to-back homers during a five-run first inning, Garrett Richards won his fourth straight decision and the Boston Red Sox beat the Toronto Blue Jays 7-3 on Wednesday night.

Kiké Hernández and Christian Vázquez also went deep for the Red Sox, who are 13-6 on the road. Boston has outhomered its opponents 57-32.

Toronto, which lost for only the second time in eight games, got a two-run homer from Marcus Semien. A victory would have moved the Blue Jays past Boston into first place in the AL East.

Verdugo hit a two-run drive and Martinez then ended a 12-game homerless drought with an opposite-field shot to right as the first five batters reached safely against Ross Stripling (0-2). Bobby Dalbec also drove in a run on a double to right.

        Insight by Apptio: Download the results of his strategic guidance survey and learn how CIOs at ITA, LoC and other agencies are maximizing their investments to make sure resources are aligned to mission goals.

Boston’s right-handed hitters emphasized hitting the ball to right field during batting practice as the wind continued a recent trend of briskly blowing in, especially in the early innings, from left field at TD Ballpark.

Richards (4-2) allowed two runs, seven hits and four walks with five strikeouts over 6 2/3 innings. The right-hander induced three double-play grounders.

Hernández drove a second-inning solo homer through the breeze to left to put Boston ahead 6-1. He had three hits, coming within a triple of the cycle.

Semien’s homer off Garrett Whitlock pulled Toronto to 6-3 in the seventh.

Vázquez hit a solo shot in the eighth.

The first four Toronto batters reached base safely against Richards but the Blue Jays scored just once in the first inning on Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s double. Semien drew a leadoff walk but overran third on Bo Bichette’s double and was thrown trying to return to the base.

Stripling gave up six runs and eight hits in 3 2/3 innings.

RUNNING AHEAD

        Read more: Sports News

Red Sox LHP Eduardo Rodriguez ran the bases in preparation for a scheduled interleague start Sunday at Philadelphia. He is 0 for 20 at the plate, including 10 strikeouts, with three sacrifice bunts and one run scored.

MINOR MATTERS

RHP Alek Manoah, taken 11th overall in the 2019 draft by Toronto, allowed one run and struck out 10 for Triple-A Buffalo against Worcester. His ERA through three starts is 0.50.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: INF Christian Arroyo (bruised left hand) is nearing the start of a minor league rehab assignment. … INF/OF Danny Santana (right foot infection) could soon be an option to be called up from Triple-A Worcester.

Blue Jays: RHP Anthony Castro (right forearm strain) had a live batting practice session. When he rejoins the team could be determined Thursday.

UP NEXT

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Boston RHP Nick Pivetta (5-0) and Blue Jays LHP Steven Matz (5-2) are the scheduled starters in the series finale Thursday night.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|17 SOFIC 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

President Biden visits the Coast Guard Academy for graduation ceremony