On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Veteran catcher Tyler Flowers retires at age of 35

By The Associated Press
May 14, 2021 7:20 pm
1 min read
      

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Veteran catcher Tyler Flowers has retired a week after signing a minor league contract with the Atlanta Braves.

MLB.com first reported Flowers’ decision and noted that he hurt his back last weekend. Braves manager Brian Snitker confirmed Flowers’ retirement while speaking to reporters before their game Friday with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Flowers, 35, played for the Braves from 2016-20 after spending seven seasons with the Chicago White Sox.

“You don’t appreciate guys like that enough until you don’t have him,” Snitker said. “I just think the presence that he had in the clubhouse, the stability that he added, the professionalism. He had a really, really strong, good career. He’s just a wonderful person, carried himself as a pro all the time. It’s a really good career — a really good career. Hopefully he stays around and helps us out.”

        Insight by Apptio: Download the results of his strategic guidance survey and learn how CIOs at ITA, LoC and other agencies are maximizing their investments to make sure resources are aligned to mission goals.

Flowers had signed a minor league deal after Braves catcher Travis d’Arnaud hurt his thumb applying a tag at the plate in a game against the Toronto Blue Jays, resulting in an assignment to the 60-day injured list.

The only catchers on the Braves’ roster are William Contreras and Jeff Mathis.

Flowers hit .237 with a .319 on-base percentage, 86 homers and 301 RBIs in 802 career regular-season games. He played 22 games last year and hit .217 with one homer and five RBIs.

He played at least 82 games every season from 2013-19 and was regarded as one of the game’s top pitch framers.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|10 New England Crime Analysis &...
5|10 Cloud and Hybrid Operations Best...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Washington Nationals honor sailors during Navy Night celebration