Virginia hits 4 HRs, advances to ACC Tournament semifinals

By The Associated Press
May 28, 2021 2:41 pm
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Zack Gelof went 3 for 5 with five RBIs, Jake Gelof scored three runs, and No. 8 seed Virginia hit four homers in a 14-1 victory over top-seeded Notre Dame on Friday to advance to the ACC Tournament semifinals.

The Cavaliers (29-22), who will play Duke on Saturday, scored five runs in the second and ninth innings to help build a 14-0 lead.

Andrew Abbott (8-5) struck out nine in 6 1/3 scoreless innings — becoming the second pitcher in Virginia history to reach 300 career strikeouts.

Zack Gelof and Nic Kent each hit their seventh home run of the season. Kent, Alex Tappen and Jake Gelof all homered in the second, and Zack Gelof’s three-run shot came in the fifth for a 9-0 lead.

Notre Dame (31-10) put together nine hits, all singles. Danny Neri got the RBI and Brooks Coetzee went 3 for 4.

