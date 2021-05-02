Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Vogt’s triple drives D-backs rally, 8-4 win over Rockies

By DAVID BRANDT
May 2, 2021 7:47 pm
2 min read
      

PHOENIX (AP) — Stephen Vogt hit a go-ahead, two-run triple, Josh Rojas and Daulton Varsho added RBI doubles and the Arizona Diamondbacks rallied for an 8-4 win over the Colorado Rockies on Sunday.

The game was tied at 4 when Josh VanMeter led off the D-backs’ eighth with a walk. David Peralta singled with one out and Vogt followed with a drive down the right-field line that rattled around the corner, which allowed both runners to score easily.

Rojas and Varsho added with run-scoring doubles and the once tight game was suddenly a comfortable win. The D-backs improved to 15-13 and have won 10 of 13 games since a 5-10 start to the season.

Arizona took three of four games from Colorado, which fell to 10-18. Vogt’s triple was the 500th hit of his career.

        Insight by Commscope and Ruckus: Learn how all the pieces are starting to come together to help agencies connect more devices at faster speeds to help meet their missions in a more agile and secure way by downloading this exclusive e-book.

The D-backs were leading 4-2 going into the eighth but the Rockies rallied to tie the game off reliever Chris Devenski. Raimel Tapia and Garrett Hampson both had two-out, run-scoring singles before Devenski got out of the inning by striking out Ryan McMahon.

Arizona got a good start from Merrill Kelly, who gave up two runs over 5 2/3 innings. Devenski (1-0) got the win despite giving up two runs in the eighth.

Daniel Bard (1-2) took the loss after giving up all four runs in the eighth. Before the decisive D-backs’ rally, it was a back-and-forth game.

The Diamondbacks took a 1-0 lead in the second on Nick Heath’s double. It was Heath’s first RBI in 11 games with Arizona.

The Rockies rallied in the third when Trevor Story turned on a full-count curveball and hit a two-run homer into the left-field seats.

The Diamondbacks jumped ahead 3-2 in the fifth when Pavin Smith yanked a two-run homer into the right-field seats. It was his third homer of the season.

Arizona was able to win despite two errors from third baseman Eduardo Escobar. Stefan Crichton pitched a scoreless ninth to secure the win. It was also manager Torey Lovullo’s 300th win as D-backs’ manager.

TRAINER’S ROOM

        Read more: Sports News

D-backs: Lovullo said OF Tim Locastro (dislocated finger) and 1B Christian Walker (strained oblique) were both playing in a game at the team’s alternate site in Scottsdale today.

UP NEXT

Rockies: Colorado returns home to face San Francisco on Monday night. The Rockies will send RHP Germán Márquez (1-2, 4.13) to the mound to face Giants’ RHP Aaron Sanchez (1-1, 2.22).

D-backs: Arizona has a day off on Monday before a trip to Miami for a three-game series. Lovullo said he hasn’t decided who will throw on Tuesday. The Marlins plan to use RHP Sandy Alcantara (1-2, 3.19).

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|26 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|3 NAIPE 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US airlifts supplies to help India address deadly second wave of COVID-19