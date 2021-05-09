Walker Cup Results

At Seminole Golf Club Juno Beach, Fla. Yardage: 7,256. Par: 72 UNITED STATES 14, GREAT BRITAIN & IRELAND 12 Sunday Singles United States 5½, Great Britain & Ireland 4½

Austin Eckroat, U.S., def. Mark Power, GB&I, 7 and 6.

Pierceson Coody, U.S., def. Alex Fitzpatrick, GB&I, 3 and 1.

Joe Long, GB&I, def. John Pak, U.S., 1 up.

Matty Lamb, GB&I, def. Davis Thompson, U.S., 2 up.

Barclay Brown, GB&I, halved with Quade Cummins, U.S.

Angus Flanagan, GB&I, def. William Mouw, U.S., 1 up.

Ricky Castillo, U.S., def. John Murphy, GB&I, 2 and 1.

Jack Dyer, GB&I, def. Tyler Strafaci, U.S., 1 up.

Cole Hammer, U.S., def. Ben Schmidt, GB&I, 4 and 3.

Stewart Hagestad, U.S., def. Ben Jones, GB&I, 4 and 2.

Foursomes Great Britain & Ireland 2½, United States 1½

Mark Power and John Murphy, GB&I, def. Pierceson Coody and John Pak, U.S., 1 up.

Ricky Castillo and William Mouw, U.S., def. Alex Fitzpatrick and Barclay Brown, 1 up.

Angus Flanagan and Ben Schmidt, GB&I, halved with Cole Hammer and Davis Thompson, U.S.

Matty Lamb and Jack Dyer, GB&I, def. Stewart Hagestad and Tyler Strafaci, U.S., 6 and 5.

Saturday Singles United States 5, Great Britain & Ireland 3

Pierceson Coody, U.S., def. Alex Fitzpatrick, GB&I, 2 up.

Mark Power, GB&I, def. Davis Thompson, U.S., 3 and 2.

Ricky Castillo, U.S., def. Ben Schmidt, GB&I, 5 and 3.

William Mouw, U.S., def. Ben Jones, GB&I, 4 and 3.

Matty Lamb, GB&I, def. Quade Cummins, U.S., 2 and 1.

Austin Eckroat, U.S., def. Angus Flanagan, GB&I, 1 up.

Barclay Brown, GB&I, def. John Pak, U.S., 2 and 1.

Cole Hammer, U.S., def. John Murphy, GB&I, 3 and 1.

Foursomes Great Britain & Ireland 2, United States 2

Cole Hammer and Davis Thompson, U.S., def. Alex Fitzpatrick and Barclay Brown, GB&I, 1 up.

Mark Power and John Murphy, GB&I, def. Quade Cummins and Austin Eckroat, U.S., 1 up.

Mac Meissner and Ricky Castillo, U.S., def. Jack Dyer and Matty Lamb, GB&I, 2 up.

Angus Flanagan and Jake Bolton, GB&I, def. Stewart Hagestad and William Mouw, U.S., 1 up.

