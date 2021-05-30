Walsh homers, Angels bullpen shines in 4-2 win over A’s

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Jared Walsh’s 12th homer sparked a four-run second inning, four relievers combined for six scoreless innings and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Oakland Athletics 4-2 on Sunday.

David Fletcher doubled twice and had two RBIs. Taylor Ward added two hits to help the Angels win their second straight for a split of the four-game series with their division-leading rivals.

Matt Olson and Sean Murphy drove in runs for the A’s. Oakland ended its streak of two games without an extra-base hit but failed to capitalize on Angels starter José Quintana’s early command issues.

José Suarez (2-0) pitched three hitless innings of relief to win. Steve Cishek retired three batters and Mike Mayers set down two. Raisel Iglesias recorded the four outs for his ninth save.

Walsh homered off Cole Irvin (3-7). Kurt Suzuki and Ward followed with consecutive singles and after Kean Wong’s sacrifice, both scored on Fletcher’s double down the left-field line. Phil Gosselin singled to make it 4-0.

Irvin allowed four runs and six hits in six innings with three strikeouts. The lefty is winless since May 4.

The A’s scored twice in the third when Quintana walked three straight after Fletcher’s throwing error from shortstop on Mark Canha’s leadoff grounder. Murphy had a sacrifice fly.

Quintana, whose last victory came Sept. 5, 2019, while with the Cubs, had five strikeouts and four walks in three innings. He allowed two hits and a pair of unearned runs.

LAGARES BREAKS COLISEUM GLASS

Angels cleanup hitter Juan Lagares hit a foul ball in the fifth inning that shattered a window at the Shibe Park Tavern in the second deck of the Coliseum. Pieces of glass fell onto several rows of seats and fans were relocated. Glass continued to fall down before workers knocked the remaining pieces out. An A’s spokesman said no fans were injured.

When Oakland’s Stephen Piscotty hit a foul ball near the same section, fans began chanting, “Break that glass, break that glass.”

The Coliseum is the third-oldest ballpark in the American League. The A’s were recently given permission by MLB to look at alternative cities for possible relocation.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: OF Justin Upton was given the day off.

Athletics: LHP Jesús Luzardo was activated from the injured list and will initially work out of the bullpen. He pitched a hitless inning. Luzardo went on the IL with a fractured left pinkie on May 2, an injury sustained while playing a video game. “He’s up for anything and we’ll see how it plays out,” manager Bob Melvin said. … OF Ramón Laureano missed a third consecutive game with a right groin strain but the A’s are hoping to avoid placing the center fielder on the IL. … RHP J.B. Wendelken (strained left oblique) has progressed to playing catch from 120 feet. … RHP Jordan Weems was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas.

UP NEXT

Angels: RHP Dylan Bundy (0-5, 6.50 ERA) faces San Francisco on Monday and is attempting to end his career-high nine-start losing streak. Bundy last pitched at Oracle Park in 2016 while with the Baltimore Orioles.

Athletics: RHP James Kaprielian (2-0, 1.53) pitches the opener of a three-game series in Seattle on Monday. Kaprielian has allowed two runs or fewer in each of his previous three starts.

