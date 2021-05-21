Trending:
Washington 101, New York 72

By The Associated Press
May 21, 2021 9:00 pm
NEW YORK (72)

Laney 9-18 0-0 20, Onyenwere 2-7 0-0 5, Shook 5-7 0-0 11, Ionescu 3-9 3-3 10, Whitcomb 3-6 0-0 9, Allen 3-9 0-0 9, Richards 2-4 1-2 5, Stokes 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 1-5 1-2 3. Totals 28-65 5-7 72.

WASHINGTON (101)

Atkins 8-12 4-4 25, McCall 3-6 1-3 7, Charles 12-21 6-6 34, Cloud 2-10 0-0 6, Mitchell 1-7 0-0 3, Plaisance 1-4 2-2 5, Johnson 1-2 0-0 2, Leslie 1-1 0-0 2, Wiese 2-6 0-0 6, Zellous 4-5 2-2 11. Totals 35-74 15-17 101.

New York 15 31 18 8 72
Washington 29 23 26 23 101

3-Point Goals_New York 11-27 (Whitcomb 3-5, Allen 3-8, Laney 2-4, Shook 1-2, Onyenwere 1-3, Ionescu 1-4), Washington 16-31 (Atkins 5-7, Charles 4-7, Cloud 2-3, Wiese 2-5, Plaisance 1-2, Mitchell 1-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New York 28 (Whitcomb 7), Washington 42 (McCall 13). Assists_New York 18 (Ionescu, Laney 5), Washington 21 (Cloud 8). Total Fouls_New York 12, Washington 15. A_0 (4,200)

