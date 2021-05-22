On Air: Meet the Press
Washington 12, Baltimore 9

By The Associated Press
May 22, 2021 8:04 pm
< a min read
      
Baltimore Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 38 9 12 9 Totals 39 12 15 11
Mullins cf 5 1 2 0 Turner ss 5 1 2 1
Galvis ss 5 1 1 1 Soto rf 4 3 2 0
Mancini 1b 4 1 0 0 Zimmerman 1b 5 3 3 3
Santander rf 4 3 3 1 Castro 3b 4 1 1 1
Severino c 4 0 1 1 Schwarber lf 4 1 2 1
Franco 3b 4 1 2 0 Harrison cf 2 1 1 4
Mountcastle lf 4 2 2 4 Voth p 0 0 0 0
Valaika 2b 4 0 1 2 Hernandez ph 1 1 1 0
Zimmermann p 2 0 0 0 Finnegan p 0 0 0 0
Plutko p 0 0 0 0 Harris p 0 0 0 0
Wilkerson ph 1 0 0 0 Hudson p 0 0 0 0
Scott p 0 0 0 0 Bell ph 1 0 0 0
Sulser p 0 0 0 0 Hand p 0 0 0 0
Stewart ph 1 0 0 0 Gomes c 5 0 1 1
Armstrong p 0 0 0 0 Mercer 2b 4 0 1 0
Lester p 1 0 0 0
Stevenson ph-cf 3 1 1 0
Baltimore 501 010 020 9
Washington 014 403 00x 12

E_Franco (6). DP_Baltimore 0, Washington 1. LOB_Baltimore 6, Washington 7. 2B_Galvis (8), Santander (2), Franco (9), Mountcastle (9), Valaika (2), Turner (9), Soto (4). HR_Mountcastle (4), Santander (3), Harrison (4), Zimmerman (5). SF_Castro (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Zimmermann 3 7 5 5 1 2
Plutko L,1-1 2 4 4 4 1 3
Scott 1 4 3 2 0 1
Sulser 1 0 0 0 1 1
Armstrong 1 0 0 0 0 2
Washington
Lester 4 5 6 6 3 4
Voth 2 2 1 1 1 3
Finnegan 1 1 0 0 0 1
Harris 0 3 2 2 0 0
Hudson W,3-0 1 1 0 0 0 2
Hand S,6-8 1 0 0 0 0 1

Harris pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

WP_Plutko, Scott, Sulser.

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Ben May.

T_3:41. A_15,440 (41,339).

Sports News

