Washington 12, Baltimore 9

|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|38
|9
|12
|9
|
|Totals
|39
|12
|15
|11
|
|Mullins cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Turner ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Galvis ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Soto rf
|4
|3
|2
|0
|
|Mancini 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Zimmerman 1b
|5
|3
|3
|3
|
|Santander rf
|4
|3
|3
|1
|
|Castro 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Severino c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Schwarber lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Franco 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Harrison cf
|2
|1
|1
|4
|
|Mountcastle lf
|4
|2
|2
|4
|
|Voth p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Valaika 2b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|Hernandez ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Zimmermann p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Finnegan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Plutko p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Harris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wilkerson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hudson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Scott p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bell ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sulser p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hand p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stewart ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gomes c
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|Armstrong p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mercer 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lester p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Stevenson ph-cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Baltimore
|501
|010
|020
|—
|9
|Washington
|014
|403
|00x
|—
|12
E_Franco (6). DP_Baltimore 0, Washington 1. LOB_Baltimore 6, Washington 7. 2B_Galvis (8), Santander (2), Franco (9), Mountcastle (9), Valaika (2), Turner (9), Soto (4). HR_Mountcastle (4), Santander (3), Harrison (4), Zimmerman (5). SF_Castro (3).
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Zimmermann
|3
|
|7
|5
|5
|1
|2
|Plutko L,1-1
|2
|
|4
|4
|4
|1
|3
|Scott
|1
|
|4
|3
|2
|0
|1
|Sulser
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Armstrong
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lester
|4
|
|5
|6
|6
|3
|4
|Voth
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Finnegan
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Harris
|0
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Hudson W,3-0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hand S,6-8
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Harris pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.
WP_Plutko, Scott, Sulser.
Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Ben May.
T_3:41. A_15,440 (41,339).
