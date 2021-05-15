Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Washington 17, Arizona 2

By The Associated Press
May 15, 2021 1:11 am
1 min read
      
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 51 17 22 17 5 5
Turner ss 5 1 2 3 0 0 .312
Harris p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Suero p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Hernandez ph-rf 2 1 1 0 0 1 .280
Harrison 2b 7 1 3 1 0 1 .287
Soto rf 5 1 1 1 1 1 .263
Espino p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Schwarber lf 4 2 3 2 2 1 .223
Castro 3b 6 1 0 0 1 0 .295
Bell 1b 5 2 2 3 1 0 .154
Gomes c 6 4 5 2 0 1 .288
Scherzer p 3 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Mercer ss 2 1 1 0 0 0 .300
Robles cf 2 0 2 2 0 0 .232
1-Stevenson pr-cf 3 3 2 3 0 0 .246
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 2 6 2 1 9
P.Smith rf-1b-rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .269
Rojas ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .275
Escobar 3b 3 0 0 1 0 1 .200
Ginkel p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bukauskas p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Locastro lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .232
Peralta lf-p 3 1 2 0 1 0 .276
An.Young 2b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .353
Vogt c-1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .211
VanMeter 1b-3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .148
Varsho cf-rf-c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .172
R.Smith p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
C.Smith p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Heath cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .185
Washington 611 030 123_17 22 0
Arizona 000 001 001_2 6 3

a-singled for Suero in the 8th.

1-ran for Robles in the 5th.

E_An.Young (2), Rojas (4), VanMeter (3). LOB_Washington 15, Arizona 4. 2B_Bell (5), Gomes (3), Robles 2 (4), Turner (6), Mercer (2), P.Smith (9), An.Young (1). 3B_Gomes (1). HR_Turner (9), off R.Smith; Schwarber (5), off R.Smith; Stevenson (2), off Peralta. RBIs_Turner 3 (18), Bell 3 (15), Gomes 2 (13), Robles 2 (3), Schwarber 2 (14), Harrison (13), Soto (12), Stevenson 3 (8), Escobar (20), An.Young (8). S_Scherzer.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Explore use cases for edge computing and approaches for taking advantage of it by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 10 (Turner 2, Bell, Harrison, Castro 3, Gomes); Arizona 2 (Vogt 2). RISP_Washington 9 for 26; Arizona 0 for 5.

Runners moved up_Scherzer, Stevenson, Rojas, Escobar. GIDP_Vogt.

DP_Washington 1 (Suero, Castro, Bell).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Scherzer, W, 3-2 5 2 0 0 1 7 85 2.10
Harris 1 1 1 1 0 0 16 4.91
Suero 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 1.23
Espino 2 2 1 1 0 1 19 2.08
Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Peralta 1 4 3 3 0 1 28 27.00
R.Smith, L, 1-3 3 8 8 8 2 0 67 6.83
C.Smith 3 5 3 3 2 2 63 4.01
Ginkel 1 1 1 0 1 1 25 5.65
Bukauskas 1 4 2 2 0 1 24 8.31

HBP_C.Smith (Robles), Peralta (Schwarber). WP_Ginkel.

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_3:14. A_11,907 (48,686).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|10 New England Crime Analysis &...
5|10 Cloud and Hybrid Operations Best...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Washington Nationals honor sailors during Navy Night celebration