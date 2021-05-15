Washington 17, Arizona 2

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 51 17 22 17 5 5 Turner ss 5 1 2 3 0 0 .312 Harris p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Suero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Hernandez ph-rf 2 1 1 0 0 1 .280 Harrison 2b 7 1 3 1 0 1 .287 Soto rf 5 1 1 1 1 1 .263 Espino p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Schwarber lf 4 2 3 2 2 1 .223 Castro 3b 6 1 0 0 1 0 .295 Bell 1b 5 2 2 3 1 0 .154 Gomes c 6 4 5 2 0 1 .288 Scherzer p 3 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Mercer ss 2 1 1 0 0 0 .300 Robles cf 2 0 2 2 0 0 .232 1-Stevenson pr-cf 3 3 2 3 0 0 .246

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 2 6 2 1 9 P.Smith rf-1b-rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .269 Rojas ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .275 Escobar 3b 3 0 0 1 0 1 .200 Ginkel p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Bukauskas p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Locastro lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .232 Peralta lf-p 3 1 2 0 1 0 .276 An.Young 2b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .353 Vogt c-1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .211 VanMeter 1b-3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .148 Varsho cf-rf-c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .172 R.Smith p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 C.Smith p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Heath cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .185

Washington 611 030 123_17 22 0 Arizona 000 001 001_2 6 3

a-singled for Suero in the 8th.

1-ran for Robles in the 5th.

E_An.Young (2), Rojas (4), VanMeter (3). LOB_Washington 15, Arizona 4. 2B_Bell (5), Gomes (3), Robles 2 (4), Turner (6), Mercer (2), P.Smith (9), An.Young (1). 3B_Gomes (1). HR_Turner (9), off R.Smith; Schwarber (5), off R.Smith; Stevenson (2), off Peralta. RBIs_Turner 3 (18), Bell 3 (15), Gomes 2 (13), Robles 2 (3), Schwarber 2 (14), Harrison (13), Soto (12), Stevenson 3 (8), Escobar (20), An.Young (8). S_Scherzer.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 10 (Turner 2, Bell, Harrison, Castro 3, Gomes); Arizona 2 (Vogt 2). RISP_Washington 9 for 26; Arizona 0 for 5.

Runners moved up_Scherzer, Stevenson, Rojas, Escobar. GIDP_Vogt.

DP_Washington 1 (Suero, Castro, Bell).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Scherzer, W, 3-2 5 2 0 0 1 7 85 2.10 Harris 1 1 1 1 0 0 16 4.91 Suero 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 1.23 Espino 2 2 1 1 0 1 19 2.08

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Peralta 1 4 3 3 0 1 28 27.00 R.Smith, L, 1-3 3 8 8 8 2 0 67 6.83 C.Smith 3 5 3 3 2 2 63 4.01 Ginkel 1 1 1 0 1 1 25 5.65 Bukauskas 1 4 2 2 0 1 24 8.31

HBP_C.Smith (Robles), Peralta (Schwarber). WP_Ginkel.

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_3:14. A_11,907 (48,686).

