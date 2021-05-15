Washington 17, Arizona 2

|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|51
|17
|22
|17
|5
|5
|
|Turner ss
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.312
|Harris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Suero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Hernandez ph-rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Harrison 2b
|7
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.287
|Soto rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.263
|Espino p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Schwarber lf
|4
|2
|3
|2
|2
|1
|.223
|Castro 3b
|6
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.295
|Bell 1b
|5
|2
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.154
|Gomes c
|6
|4
|5
|2
|0
|1
|.288
|Scherzer p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Mercer ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Robles cf
|2
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.232
|1-Stevenson pr-cf
|3
|3
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.246
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|1
|9
|
|P.Smith rf-1b-rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Escobar 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.200
|Ginkel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Bukauskas p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Locastro lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Peralta lf-p
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.276
|An.Young 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.353
|Vogt c-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|VanMeter 1b-3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.148
|Varsho cf-rf-c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.172
|R.Smith p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|C.Smith p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Heath cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.185
|Washington
|611
|030
|123_17
|22
|0
|Arizona
|000
|001
|001_2
|6
|3
a-singled for Suero in the 8th.
1-ran for Robles in the 5th.
E_An.Young (2), Rojas (4), VanMeter (3). LOB_Washington 15, Arizona 4. 2B_Bell (5), Gomes (3), Robles 2 (4), Turner (6), Mercer (2), P.Smith (9), An.Young (1). 3B_Gomes (1). HR_Turner (9), off R.Smith; Schwarber (5), off R.Smith; Stevenson (2), off Peralta. RBIs_Turner 3 (18), Bell 3 (15), Gomes 2 (13), Robles 2 (3), Schwarber 2 (14), Harrison (13), Soto (12), Stevenson 3 (8), Escobar (20), An.Young (8). S_Scherzer.
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 10 (Turner 2, Bell, Harrison, Castro 3, Gomes); Arizona 2 (Vogt 2). RISP_Washington 9 for 26; Arizona 0 for 5.
Runners moved up_Scherzer, Stevenson, Rojas, Escobar. GIDP_Vogt.
DP_Washington 1 (Suero, Castro, Bell).
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Scherzer, W, 3-2
|5
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|7
|85
|2.10
|Harris
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|16
|4.91
|Suero
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|1.23
|Espino
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|19
|2.08
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Peralta
|1
|
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
|28
|27.00
|R.Smith, L, 1-3
|3
|
|8
|8
|8
|2
|0
|67
|6.83
|C.Smith
|3
|
|5
|3
|3
|2
|2
|63
|4.01
|Ginkel
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|25
|5.65
|Bukauskas
|1
|
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|24
|8.31
HBP_C.Smith (Robles), Peralta (Schwarber). WP_Ginkel.
Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Jeff Nelson.
T_3:14. A_11,907 (48,686).
