Washington 17, Arizona 2

By The Associated Press
May 15, 2021 1:13 am
Washington Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 51 17 22 17 Totals 32 2 6 2
Turner ss 5 1 2 3 P.Smith rf-1b 4 1 1 0
Harris p 0 0 0 0 Rojas ss 4 0 1 0
Suero p 0 0 0 0 Escobar 3b 3 0 0 1
Hernandez ph-rf 2 1 1 0 Ginkel p 0 0 0 0
Harrison 2b 7 1 3 1 Bukauskas p 0 0 0 0
Soto rf 5 1 1 1 Locastro lf 1 0 0 0
Espino p 1 0 0 0 Peralta lf-p 3 1 2 0
Schwarber lf 4 2 3 2 An.Young 2b 4 0 2 1
Castro 3b 6 1 0 0 Vogt c-1b 4 0 0 0
Bell 1b 5 2 2 3 VanMeter 1b-3b 3 0 0 0
Gomes c 6 4 5 2 Varsho cf-rf 3 0 0 0
Scherzer p 3 0 0 0 R.Smith p 1 0 0 0
Mercer ss 2 1 1 0 C.Smith p 1 0 0 0
Robles cf 2 0 2 2 Heath cf 1 0 0 0
Stevenson pr-cf 3 3 2 3
Washington 611 030 123 17
Arizona 000 001 001 2

E_An.Young (2), Rojas (4), VanMeter (3). DP_Washington 1, Arizona 0. LOB_Washington 15, Arizona 4. 2B_Bell (5), Gomes (3), Robles 2 (4), Turner (6), Mercer (2), P.Smith (9), An.Young (1). 3B_Gomes (1). HR_Turner (9), Schwarber (5), Stevenson (2). S_Scherzer (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Scherzer W,3-2 5 2 0 0 1 7
Harris 1 1 1 1 0 0
Suero 1 1 0 0 0 1
Espino 2 2 1 1 0 1
Arizona
Peralta 1 4 3 3 0 1
R.Smith L,1-3 3 8 8 8 2 0
C.Smith 3 5 3 3 2 2
Ginkel 1 1 1 0 1 1
Bukauskas 1 4 2 2 0 1

HBP_C.Smith (Robles), Peralta (Schwarber). WP_Ginkel.

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_3:14. A_11,907 (48,686).

