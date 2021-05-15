Washington 17, Arizona 2

|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|51
|17
|22
|17
|
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|
|Turner ss
|5
|1
|2
|3
|
|P.Smith rf-1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Harris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Suero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Escobar 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Hernandez ph-rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Ginkel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Harrison 2b
|7
|1
|3
|1
|
|Bukauskas p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Soto rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Locastro lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Espino p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Peralta lf-p
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Schwarber lf
|4
|2
|3
|2
|
|An.Young 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Castro 3b
|6
|1
|0
|0
|
|Vogt c-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bell 1b
|5
|2
|2
|3
|
|VanMeter 1b-3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gomes c
|6
|4
|5
|2
|
|Varsho cf-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Scherzer p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Smith p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mercer ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|C.Smith p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Robles cf
|2
|0
|2
|2
|
|Heath cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stevenson pr-cf
|3
|3
|2
|3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Washington
|611
|030
|123
|—
|17
|Arizona
|000
|001
|001
|—
|2
E_An.Young (2), Rojas (4), VanMeter (3). DP_Washington 1, Arizona 0. LOB_Washington 15, Arizona 4. 2B_Bell (5), Gomes (3), Robles 2 (4), Turner (6), Mercer (2), P.Smith (9), An.Young (1). 3B_Gomes (1). HR_Turner (9), Schwarber (5), Stevenson (2). S_Scherzer (2).
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Scherzer W,3-2
|5
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|7
|Harris
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Suero
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Espino
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Peralta
|1
|
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
|R.Smith L,1-3
|3
|
|8
|8
|8
|2
|0
|C.Smith
|3
|
|5
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Ginkel
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Bukauskas
|1
|
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
HBP_C.Smith (Robles), Peralta (Schwarber). WP_Ginkel.
Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Jeff Nelson.
T_3:14. A_11,907 (48,686).
